TAKE ACTION: Urge Congress to Protect Abused, Abandoned, and Neglected Immigrant Children

Immigrant children who have been abandoned, abused, or neglected by one or both of their parents or guardians can apply for Special Immigrant Juvenile Status (SIJS) to receive lawful permanent residence (green card). Yet, because of a quirk in the visa system unrelated to the children’s situations, tens of thousands of children with SIJS status must wait in a years-long backlog to receive a green card. On June 22, Representatives Jimmy Gomez (D-California), Zoe Lofgren (D-California), and Adriano Espaillat (D-New York) re-introduced the Protect Vulnerable Immigrant Youth Act (S.1885 and H.R.4285), which would address this issue.

Under the current process, children who have already been approved to receive SIJS compete with adults for a very limited number of employment-based visas. Because the number of visas available to both children approved for SIJS and adults applying for employment-based visas is limited by a yearly cap on the number of visas given and by a cap on the number of visas given to people based on their country of origin, there are currently thousands of children stuck in the backlog who must wait an average of four years to receive a green card.

More than 44,000 SIJS children are waiting to receive a green card. Children who have been approved to receive SIJS but are waiting for a green card are vulnerable to deportation, exploitation, and homelessness, struggle to transition to foster care, are unable to work legally, and have difficulty accessing health care and higher education.

The problems that these children face are many, but the solution is simple and fair. The Protect Vulnerable Immigrant Youth Act (S.1885 and H.R.4285) would exempt SIJS children and youth from the annual employment visa caps that keep thousands of them stuck in the backlog. Contact your Members of Congress TODAY and urge them to cosponsor the Protect Vulnerable Immigrant Youth Act to help immigrant children and youth access a permanent immigration status.

Sample Email/Script: “As your constituent from [CITY/TOWN], I ask you to protect abused, abandoned, and neglected immigrant children by cosponsoring the Protect Vulnerable Immigrant Youth Act (S.1885 and H.R.4285) to end the Special Immigrant Juvenile Status (SIJS) green card backlog.

