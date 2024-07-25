TAKE ACTION: Urge Congress to Maintain and Expand Crucial Housing Funding For Refugees and Newcomers for Fiscal Year 2025!

Appropriations season is in motion and funding for the coming fiscal year – which starts October 1 – is currently being negotiated in Congress. In the House of Representatives, appropriators have proposed budgets that slash funding for crucial affordable housing programming and supportive services by $4 billion. It is imperative that these cuts to basic human services are minimized, and rather, Congress moves forward with robust funding for crucial housing accounts so all Americans – including those most vulnerable – are capable of safely securing housing.

Refugees, asylum seekers, immigrants, and other newcomers deserve fair and just access to safe, stable, and affordable housing, yet today’s housing market reveals deep-rooted inequities and a great need for increased housing support, development and market availability, and affordability for renters. Recent studies have found that the United States has a shortage of 7.3 million affordable homes, a figure that increased by 430,000 between 2019 and 2022. Only thirteen percent of the country’s population believe they will one day own a home, crushing dreams of residential mobility. Those who remain in the rental market and are low-income risk receiving no support at all as federal housing programs remain severely underfunded and manage to support only one in four eligible applicants. Our priorities must be realigned.

Refugees and other new Americans face particular challenges in accessing safe, affordable, sustainable housing – facing discrimination from landlords and arriving without needed documentation or credit history and sometimes unconventional family sizes.

Join us in calling on Congress to commit to maintaining and expanding funding for housing programs that are inclusionary of all individuals, especially refugees and newcomers, this fiscal year.

CONTACT YOUR 2 SENATORS AND 1 REPRESENTATIVE TODAY

On the right-hand side, click “Send Email” or “Call Me” to contact your 2 Senators and 1 Representative. Be sure to insert personalized information in the sample script brackets.

Sample Email/Script: “As your constituent from [CITY/STATE], I urge you to support in maintaining and expanding funding for affordable housing and other housing supportive services in Fiscal Year 2025. The affordable housing shortage has ballooned to 7.3 million houses, and the need for affordable and accessible housing stretches beyond high cost of living areas to every corner of our nation.

Collectively, HUD programs have served just over 1 million people in the last three years, including many refugees and newcomers. Housing vouchers, public housing operations, homeless assistance programs, eviction prevention programs, and emergency rental relief programs are each specific accounts that you must protect and advance. These programs offer relief to the growing housing crisis and meet the needs of our lowest-income neighbors not only to survive, but thrive. I ask that you work with your colleagues in both the House and Senate to maintain affordable housing funding for these lifesaving programs. The following accounts support vital programs to assist newcomers and other vulnerable Americans access affordable housing. The accounts which must be prioritized for Fiscal Year 2025 include:

Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development (THUD)

$57.5 million for Housing Counseling Assistance.

$86 million for Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity (FHEO) programs.

$4.74 billion Homeless Assistance Grants.

$1.25 billion for HOME Investment Partnerships.

$32.75 billion for the Tenant Based Rental Assistance (TBRA).

$290 million for the Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG).

$6.72 billion for the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG).

Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education (LHHS)

$11.8 billion for Refugee and Entrant Assistance (REA)

$1.5 billion Refugee Support Services (RSS)

State Department, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs (SFOPS)

$4.45 billion for Migration and refugee Assistance (MRA)

$100 million for Emergency Refugee and Migration Assistance (ERMA)

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)

$4.5 billion for Shelter and Services Program (SSP)

$100 million for Case Management Pilot Program (CMPP)

$500 million for Destination Reception Fund (DRF)

My community supports investments in affordable, safe, sustainable, permanent housing as well as refugees and newcomer accounts that support holistic integration on American soil. As your constituent, I urge you to do the same. Thank you!”

Amplify on Social Media: Please amplify this message on social media using these sample posts and these accompanying graphics:

[@legislator] I’m calling on you to do your part and ensure that affordable, available, and accessible housing will be fully funded so that all Americans have access to a safe place to call home.

We can help all achieve the American Dream if all have access to #affordablehousing. Protect and expand affordable housing programming this Fiscal Year 2025!

Our communities are stronger when our neighbors have decent, affordable, & accessible homes. Tell Congress no to housing cuts and preserve and expand housing funding for families and communities!

Thank you for taking action – please share this alert with all your networks!