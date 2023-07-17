TAKE ACTION: Urge Congress to Pass the Afghan Adjustment Act to Protect Afghans at Risk

On July 13, the Afghan Adjustment Act (S. 2327 and H.R. 4627) was reintroduced with bipartisan support in both the House and the Senate. If passed, the bill would establish a clear and streamlined path for displaced Afghans to apply for permanent status in the U.S. and expand pathways to protection for Afghans who remain left behind and at risk.

Since the fall of Kabul in August 2021, millions of Afghans have been displaced from their homes, including many who risked their lives in support of the U.S. mission. During the evacuation, the U.S. welcomed more than 76,000 Afghans via humanitarian parole, which provides only temporary protection and no clear path to permanent status.

Even though the vast majority of Afghan parolees are eligible for asylum or Special Immigrant Visas, fewer than 10% have secured permanent protections due to long backlogs and processing delays. The recent announcement of a re-parole process for those facing the imminent expiration of protections only highlights how many Afghans are stuck in limbo on temporary status almost two years after the evacuation. Many more are still at risk in Afghanistan or nearby countries where the threat of violence remains.

The 2023 Afghan Adjustment Act is led by Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC) in the Senate, and Representatives Earl Blumenauer (D-OR) and Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA) in the House of Representatives. Senate leaders have also submitted the text of the bill as an amendment to a spending package called the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which is set to be brought to the Senate floor the week of July 17.

Separately, Senator Tom Cotton (R-AK) has introduced a partisan bill called the Ensuring American Security and Protecting Afghan Allies Act (S. 2324) which includes some similar provisions as well as a number of poison pills. It appears to be designed to undermine support for the Afghan Adjustment Act.

Join us in urging Congress to uphold our nation’s promises to Afghans at risk by passing the bipartisan Afghan Adjustment Act and including it in the NDAA!

“As your constituent from [City/Town], and a [person of faith/refugee/member of my community] I urge you to stand up for displaced Afghans in our community by supporting the bipartisan Afghan Adjustment Act. Specifically, I urge you to:

Join the bipartisan Afghan Adjustment Act of 2023 ( S. 2327 and H.R. 4627 ) as a cosponsor. The bill, which was introduced on July 13, would establish a path for displaced Afghans to apply for lawful permanent status in the U.S. and expand pathways to protection for Afghans who remain left behind and at risk.

Support the inclusion of the bill in the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act or in other must-pass legislation. Thousands of Afghans remain in legal limbo as their initial period of protection expires this fall. The time to act is now.

Reject attempts to undermine this vital legislation with partisan messaging bills like S. 2324 . As the Afghan Adjustment Act was introduced, Senator Cotton promoted legislation with some similar provisions but several poison pills – a bill that was not the result of bipartisan compromise and stands no chance at passing into law or actually providing relief or support to those in need.

We must uphold our nation’s promises by ensuring that Afghans at risk – including many who risked their lives to support the U.S. mission – have a path to permanent protection and the opportunity to regain stability and rebuild their lives.

My community welcomes Afghans, and I hope you will do the same. Thank you.”

