TAKE ACTION: Urge Congress to Heed the Call of Congregations and Faith Communities By Supporting Welcoming Policies

Congregations and people of faith have an important role in advancing pro-immigrant, pro-refugee policies. Join us in taking action to urge your elected officials to pursue legislation and funding rooted in collective concern for people fleeing persecution and violence.

Our diverse faith traditions compel us to love our neighbor, accompany the vulnerable, and welcome the sojourner—regardless of place of birth, religion, or ethnicity. Our congregations have historically played key roles in meeting the needs of displaced people, leading efforts to offer welcome, respite, and sanctuary to those fleeing persecution at the border and throughout the country.

As Congress continues to negotiate federal spending for the upcoming fiscal year, it is likely to pass a Continuing Resolution (CR) – a short-term funding measure to avert a government shutdown when the new fiscal year begins on October 1st. The measure must include needed funding for community-based programs and services to support newcomers and language to reauthorize arriving Afghan and Ukrainian humanitarian parolees’ eligibility for key benefits.

In upcoming negotiations, Congress must also work to pass the Afghan Adjustment Act to create a clear path to permanence and stability for displaced Afghans, as well as the Destination Reception Assistance Act to improve federal support for communities welcoming newcomers.

Here are two ways to take action:

1. CALL AND EMAIL YOUR MEMBERS OF CONGRESS:

On the right-hand side, you can send an email and make a call to your Members of Congress.

Sample email script: “My name is [insert name], and as your constituent from [City/Town] and a [person of faith/refugee/member of my community], I urge you to pursue legislation and funding rooted in collective concern for people fleeing persecution and violence. Specifically I urge you to:

Support an anomaly to an upcoming Continuing Resolution that includes crucial authorization language and appropriations:

Language to restore access to certain Office of Refugee Resettlement benefits for arriving Afghans and extend benefits reauthorization for arriving Ukrainians through September 30th, 2025.

An additional $2.9 billion for the Refugee and Entrant Assistance (REA) account , which funds the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR). ORR strengthens communities around the country by funding core services for certain forcibly displaced newcomers. Though $2.9 billion is necessary to sufficiently fund ORR programs, Congress should at a minimum support the $1,004,000,000 included in the administration’s anomaly request.

Pass needed legislation to strengthen welcoming communities and protect those to whom our nation has made promises:

The Afghan Adjustment Act (AAA) ( S.2327 / H.R 4627 ). Proposed as an amendment to the annual National Defense Authorization Act ( S.Amdt 2682 : The Fulfilling Promises to Afghan Allies Act), the bipartisan legislation would establish a clear and streamlined path for displaced Afghans to apply for permanent status in the U.S. and expand pathways to protection for Afghans who remain left behind and at risk.

The Destination Reception Assistance Act (DRAA) – a recently-introduced bill that would establish the Destination Reception Services Program to support cities that are welcoming significant numbers of new arrivals with resources for medium-term integration, such as housing services, mental health care, and legal assistance.

The rich history, traditions, and practices of my religious community animate my commitment to pursuing security, justice, and freedom for those who are uprooted from their homes. I urge you to support measures that strengthen welcoming communities and affirm the value and dignity of those who arrive at our shores seeking safe harbor.”

Sample call script: “My name is [insert name], and as your constituent from [City/Town] and a [person of faith/refugee/member of my community], I urge you to pursue legislation and appropriations rooted in collective concern for people fleeing persecution and violence. Specifically, I urge you to:

Support an anomaly to an upcoming Continuing Resolution that includes crucial funding and authorization language:

Language to restore access to certain Office of Refugee Resettlement benefits for arriving Afghans and extend benefits reauthorization for arriving Ukrainians through September 30th, 2025.

Support an additional 2.9 billion dollars for the Refugee and Entrant Assistance (REA) account , which funds the Office of Refugee Resettlement, allowing communities around the country to provide core services to certain forcibly displaced newcomers. Though 2.9 billion dollars is necessary to sufficiently fund these programs, Congress should support at least the 1 billion dollars included in the administration’s anomaly request.

Pass needed legislation to strengthen welcoming communities and protect those to whom our nation has made promises.

The Afghan Adjustment Act – a bipartisan amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act that establishes a clear and streamlined path for displaced Afghans to apply for permanent status in the U.S. and expand pathways to protection for Afghans who remain left behind and at risk; and

The Destination Reception Assistance Act – which would support cities that are welcoming significant numbers of new arrivals with resources for medium-term integration, such as housing services, mental health care, and legal assistance.

The rich history, traditions, and practices of my religious community animate my commitment to pursuing security, justice, and freedom for those who are uprooted from their homes. I urge you to support measures that strengthen welcoming communities and affirm the value and dignity of those who arrive at our shores seeking safe harbor.”

2. Post on Social Media

@legislator: my faith tradition compels me to welcome those who sojourn. I urge you to invest in people who have been uprooted from their homes and the communities that welcome them. @legislator: As a person of faith, I care about keeping my promises. I hope you will keep our nation’s promises to Afghans at risk. @legislator: My religious tradition teaches that collective concern for people seeking safe harbor is not a mere option, it’s a necessity. That’s why I urge you to support the Destination Reception Assistance Act.

