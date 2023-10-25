TAKE ACTION: Urge Congress to Fund Refugee & Newcomer Inclusion and Restore Needed Services for Ukrainian and Afghan Neighbors

At the end of September, Congress passed a continuing resolution (CR) that averted a government shutdown and funded the federal government through November 17. The September CR – a stop gap measure as Congress continues to negotiate yearlong funding levels – failed to include critical supplemental resources to expand our capacity to welcome, and it excluded an extension in eligibility for most Ukrainian and Afghan humanitarian parole arrivals (who enter the U.S. after September 30) to access certain refugee resettlement services.

Conflict, persecution, and climate change have resulted in an unprecedented 110+ million displaced around the world, and ongoing crises in Ukraine, Gaza, Sudan, Afghanistan, Ethiopia, and elsewhere have forced more than 37 million refugees to flee their homes. When the clock struck midnight on September 30, most newly-arriving Ukrainians and Afghans were cut off from Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) support and from other mainstream benefits like Medicaid, TANF, and SNAP that help provide food, health, and economic security for low-income communities.

Resources for ORR Refugee Support Services and the State Department’s Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration (PRM) are also running dangerously low. ORR funds refugee support services that facilitate vital integration, employment, and health programs to assist new arrivals in gaining self-sufficiency and a sense of belonging in their new homes. The funding from this account goes directly to state and local communities through initiatives like the Refugee School Impact Program, which supports local schools in providing integration services to their refugee students. PRM’s funding not only strengthens refugee processing and family reunification, but also bolsters refugee integration by creating a network of competent providers who devote their time and expertise to bringing communities together and serving our refugee neighbors.

The need for funding support for key refugee and humanitarian assistance accounts is more important now than ever. On October 20, the administration recognized this imperative by sending Congress a request for supplemental funding that included significant resources for vital humanitarian accounts. Now is the time for Congress to invest in our communities and do everything in its power to ensure the U.S. resettlement program is sustainable, nimble, efficient, and resilient – and not vulnerable to sudden shocks.

Join us in calling on Congress to provide essential benefits to arriving Ukrainians and Afghans, robustly fund services to welcome refugees, unaccompanied children, and asylum seekers, and reduce reliance on immigrant detention, deportations, and border militarization.

CONTACT YOUR TWO SENATORS AND ONE REPRESENTATIVE TODAY!

On the right-hand side, you can send an email to your Members of Congress.

Sample Script/Email: My name is [insert name], and as your constituent from [City/Town] and a [person of faith/refugee/member of my community], I urge you to support investments in refugee & newcomer inclusion and our community’s capacity to welcome in upcoming funding negotiations – such as a supplemental package or a post-November 17th Continuing Resolution. Specifically, I call on you to support the refugee-related accounts described below and to reject the inclusion of any harmful anti-asylum, anti-immigrant provisions. During ongoing discussions around supplemental funding, I encourage you to:

Include retroactive authorization language that lives up to our promises to those fleeing Ukraine. I urge you to support the language that was included in the supplemental request that extends access to certain Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) benefits for Ukrainians arriving after September 30th via humanitarian parole, including those entering through the Uniting for Ukraine program. I further strongly urge you to support the inclusion of bipartisan language to ensure Ukrainian parolees have access to driver’s licenses (H.R. 3259) and a path to permanent status (H.R. 3911).

Include retroactive authorization language that lives up to our promises to those fleeing Afghanistan. I urge you to retroactively authorize Afghan humanitarian parolees who arrive after September 30th to be eligible for full refugee resettlement benefits – and to attach the Afghan Adjustment Act ( S.2327 / H.R.4627 ) in any upcoming funding package.

Support investment in the long-term integration and economic success of newcomers. I urge you to bolster funds for the Refugee and Entrant Assistance (REA) account, which supports the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR), including by supporting the $2.334 billion in the White House’s October supplemental request.

Support robust funding for international assistance to refugees around the world and to address delays in the refugee pipeline overseas . I urge you to support $4.345 billion for the Migration and Refugee Assistance (MRA) account and $5.655 billion for the International Disaster Assistance (IDA) account, as was included in the White House’s October 25 supplemental request. Concerning international assistance, I further urge you to support $100 million for the Emergency Refugee and Migration Assistance (ERMA) account .

Reject additional funding for immigrant detention, deportations, and border militarization, instead investing in community wholeness and bolstering local community’s efforts to welcome arriving asylum seekers. Concerning DHS accounts, I urge you to reject additional funds for CBP and ICE enforcement and border militarization efforts – and instead to support the $755 million for U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to tackle processing backlogs for benefits and status, as well as significant additional investment in the Shelter and Services Program to build capacity at shelters and respite centers.

Strengthen protections for unaccompanied children and their families . I urge you to support robust funding for legal, mental health care, and post-release services for unaccompanied children as well as home- or small-scale placements, access to Child Advocates, and ensuring family unity. Congress should further incorporate the supplemental request of $100 million for child labor prevention by the Department of Labor to enforce child labor laws and prevent dangerous and exploitative labor arrangements.

Expand newcomer access to safe, affordable, sustainable housing. I urge you to support housing assistance for all vulnerable populations served by ORR, including by authorizing all ORR-eligible populations to receive housing support, as well as funding a full-time employee dedicated to refugee and newcomer issues within the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and establishing HUD-administered refugee and newcomer housing voucher.

To the extent Congress negotiates a final FY24 omnibus funding package, I urge you to provide robust funds for accounts under the LHHS, SFOPS, and DHS subcommittees, as well as important oversight language. Welcoming newcomers is part of what makes this country and our community strong. Thank you.”

AMPLIFY ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Share this message with national leaders on social media! See below for sample social media posts and see here for sample graphics.

@legislator it’s a fact: Refugees make our communities strong. It is critical for Congress to invest in welcoming programs that allow newcomers to integrate and thrive. #RefugeesWelcome

@legislator Three ways you can invest in our capacity to welcome:

– Support overseas refugee assistance accounts

– Support funding for the Office of Refugee Resettlement

– Invest in USCIS staffing to address processing backlogs

@legislator The billions of dollars ICE gives to ICE and CBP enforcement should be directed towards programs that welcome the newcomer and accompany the vulnerable!

