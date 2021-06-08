TAKE ACTION: Urge Biden Administration & Congress to Pass a Pathway to Citizenship for Undocumented Community Members

Immigrants are part of our national fabric and vital to the prosperity of our communities. They are valued members of our families, congregations, and communities. Immigrants help drive our economy, including undocumented immigrants and individuals with Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), Temporary Protected Status (TPS), and Deferred Enforced Departure (DED). Immigrant essential workers have faced the most significant risks amid the COVID-19 pandemic. As the world searches for solutions during a global pandemic, we have a moral obligation to those who are our neighbors and community members. For far too long, Dreamers, farm workers, TPS holders and many more immigrants have waited for Congress to deliver an opportunity to pass a meaningful, permanent solution that provides a path to citizenship. Urge the Biden administration and Congress to support and pass a meaningful pathway to citizenship for all 11 million undocumented community members.

CONTACT YOUR MEMBERS OF CONGRESS

Click “Send Email” or “Call Me” on the right to contact your 2 Senators and 1 Representative!

Please make sure you personalize the text in brackets.

Sample Script: “I’m your constituent from [CITY/TOWN], and [as a person of faith / refugee / immigrant], I urge you to support and pass meaningful pathways to citizenship for the 11 million undocumented community members. Immigrants are valued members of our congregations and communities. They are mothers, fathers, and children. Immigrants help drive our economy, including undocumented immigrants and individuals with Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), Temporary Protected Status (TPS), and Deferred Enforced Departure (DED). They are doctors, nurses, and medical aides working in our hospitals and elder care facilities, caring for and treating COVID-19 patients. They are farm workers who put food on our tables and truck drivers and grocery store workers making sure our grocery stores stay stocked. They are factory workers making sure Americans have what we need to stay healthy and beat the pandemic. Immigrant essential workers have faced the most significant risks amid the COVID-19 pandemic. I urge you to honor and value our undocumented neighbors by supporting and passing meaningful pathways to citizenship that do not immorally exclude certain neighbors from relief because of our nation’s inequitable and racist criminal justice system that disproportionately targets Black and Brown communities. My community welcomes immigrants, and I urge you to do the same.”

Additional Resources:

Thank you for taking action, and please share this alert with your networks!