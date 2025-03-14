TAKE ACTION TODAY: Urge Congress to Restore Refugee Resettlement and Asylum Access as the Refugee Act Turns 45

March 17, 2025 marks the 45th anniversary of the day President Jimmy Carter signed the Refugee Act of 1980, enshrining in law a framework for refugee resettlement and the protection of asylum seekers. The Trump administration’s indefinite pause on refugee resettlement and freeze on reimbursements to refugee service providers remain largely in place, and access to asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border has ground to a halt.

Despite multiple positive court rulings, there have been no reports of refugees being resettled since the refugee ban went into effect, and millions of dollars for vital Reception and Placement services for recently-arrived refugees remains frozen. Absent key integration support, many refugees and other newcomers who have recently arrived in our communities are at imminent risk of extreme economic insecurity and homelessness.

The administration has terminated nearly all cooperative agreements to resettle refugees, and its March 10 court-ordered status report on the resumption of the refugee program raised more questions than it answered.

Meanwhile, there is no way for people fleeing violence and persecution to seek asylum at the U.S. Mexico border, leaving vulnerable people with no clear path to safety. Furthermore, reporting indicates that the Trump administration is directing enforcement officials to target and deport unaccompanied children living in our communities.

As we mark the 45th anniversary of the Refugee Act, Members of Congress return to their home states and districts for recess, holding town halls and meeting with constituents. See CWS’s March Recess Advocacy Guide to learn how you can advocate to protect refugee resettlement and asylum access and push back against the administration’s mass deportation agenda.

Join us in taking action today to urge your Members of Congress to commemorate the 45th anniversary of the Refugee Act by holding the administration accountable for restoring refugee resettlement and access to asylum and protecting unaccompanied children and others at risk of detention and deportation.

1. CONTACT YOUR TWO SENATORS AND ONE REPRESENTATIVE TODAY!

Sample Email: “My name is [insert name] and as your constituent from [City/Town] and a [person of faith/refugee/member of my community], I urge you to honor the 45th anniversary of the Refugee Act of 1980 by holding the administration accountable for restoring refugee resettlement and access to asylum, and by taking steps to protect unaccompanied children and other members of our community who are at risk of detention and deportation.

The Refugee Act of 1980 establishes a framework for refugee resettlement and the protection of asylum seekers. Today, as refugees who have waited for years to be reunited with loved ones remain stranded overseas and asylum seekers and other newcomers face unprecedented attacks, I urge you to publicly express your support for refugees and immigrants and:

Urge the Trump administration to abide by recent court orders and fully restore the refugee resettlement program – including rebooking travel for thousands of refugees who have had their flights canceled. To do so, reimplement cooperative agreements with agencies to provide critical life-saving reception services and reimburse resettlement agencies for millions in frozen funds for refugees. Refugee resettlement brings huge social and economic benefits to our communities and makes our country stronger, safer, and more prosperous.

Stand up for refugees and newcomers in upcoming congressional funding and legislative deliberations. Support funding for key spending accounts ( such as the Migration and Refugee Assistance account and Refugee and Entrant Assistance accounts) and include clear authorizing and appropriations language dictating how that funding should be used for processing and welcome services that best serve refugees, newcomers, and the communities that welcome them . Reject harmful legislation such as “No Bailout for Sanctuary Cities Act” that would divert funds to border militarization and mass deportation efforts.

Push back on the Trump administration’s efforts to deport unaccompanied migrant children . Instead protect unaccompanied children by funding essential services – like home study and post-release services – that keep them with their loved ones in our communities.

Hold the administration accountable for implementing just, orderly, and humane processes to protect those who arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border seeking safe harbor in the United States . Turning away people fleeing life-threatening danger is a violation of U.S. and international law and an abdication of the nation’s long legacy of welcome.

Today, 45 years after the Refugee Act became the law of the land, the Trump administration’s indefinite pause on refugee resettlement and freeze on reimbursements to refugee service providers remain largely in place, and access to asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border has ground to a halt. The strength of our communities depends on the safety and security of everyone, including and especially those who have been uprooted from their homes. I urge you to honor the 45th anniversary of the Refugee Act of 1980 by protecting and supporting refugees, asylum seekers, unaccompanied children, and other newcomers. Thank you.”

Call your Members of Congress

Sample Phone Script: “My name is [insert name] and as your constituent from [City/Town] and a [person of faith/refugee/member of my community], I urge you to honor the 45th anniversary of the Refugee Act of 1980 by holding the administration accountable for restoring refugee resettlement and access to asylum, and by taking steps to protect unaccompanied children and other members of our community who are at risk of detention and deportation.

Today, as refugees who have waited for years to be reunited with loved ones remain stranded overseas and asylum seekers and other newcomers face unprecedented attacks, I urge you to publicly express your support for refugees and immigrants and:

Urge the Trump administration to abide by recent court orders and fully restore the refugee resettlement program. Refugee resettlement brings huge social and economic benefits to our communities and makes our country stronger, safer, and more prosperous.

Stand up for refugees and newcomers in upcoming congressional funding and legislative deliberations. Reject harmful legislation such as “No Bailout for Sanctuary Cities Act” that would divert funds to border militarization and mass deportation efforts.

Push back on the Trump administration’s efforts to deport unaccompanied migrant children . Instead protect unaccompanied children by funding essential services to keep them with their loved ones in our communities.

Hold the administration accountable for implementing just, orderly, and humane processes to protect those who arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border seeking safe harbor in the United States .

The strength of our communities depends on the safety and security of everyone, including and especially those who have been uprooted from their homes. I urge you to honor the 45th anniversary of the Refugee Act of 1980 by protecting and supporting refugees, asylum seekers, unaccompanied children, and other newcomers. Thank you.”

3. AMPLIFY ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Share this message with your elected officials on social media. See below for sample posts:

.@[legislator] Keep America Welcoming. Refugee resettlement is a proud American legacy with bipartisan support.

.@[legislator] Urge the Trump administration to rescind the refugee resettlement ban and other executive actions targeting humanitarian aid and harming our asylum seeking and immigrant neighbors. #RefugeesWelcome

Deporting unaccompanied children is cruel and runs counter to the United States’ proud legacy of welcome as a safe harbor for those fleeing violence and persecution. @[legislator], I urge you to call upon the Trump administration to #ProtectUnaccompaniedChildren

