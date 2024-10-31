TAKE ACTION: This National Children’s Month, Ask Congress to Fund Programs that Promote the Flourishing and Safety of Immigrant Children and Families

November is National Children’s Month, started to honor and recognize the importance of children and their well-being. This year it’s important to remember unaccompanied children – children who arrive in the U.S. without a parent or guardian – as we celebrate the beauty of childhood and the resiliency of immigrant children and youth. One important way to honor children this month is to ensure that every unaccompanied child has the resources and access to critical services to thrive and feel safe.

Call your Members of Congress TODAY and ask them to honor unaccompanied children by funding post-release services, home studies, legal representation, and other needed programs that support unaccompanied children and their families and caregivers.

In just the last 12 months, over 110,000 unaccompanied children sought refuge in the United States. These children are among the most vulnerable individuals who arrive at the U.S. border. Most are from Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, or El Salvador and are fleeing violence and threats to their safety. A major factor forcing unaccompanied children from their homes is the high rates of violent crime, gang violence, the impact of climate change, and severe economic insecurity. For many, the long and dangerous journey to the United States is just the beginning. Fortunately, close to 90% of unaccompanied children have a parent or other close family member already living in the United States who could be a potential caregiver after their release from government custody. Children stay with their parents or caregivers until a decision is made on their immigration case and they are returned to their country of origin or granted permanent legal status in the United States.

What services and support do unaccompanied children need?

Home studies and post-release services: Not all children will require a home study before reunification. When additional assessment of the caregiver’s home is needed, a home study will be conducted with the proposed caregiver to ensure they can provide a safe and stable home for the child. All children that are reunified with family after a home study receive post-release services. With enough funding from the government, all other unaccompanied children are able to receive post release services to ensure a successful transition after being reunified with their family and joining a new community. These services are aimed at providing each child with access to education, medical and mental healthcare, legal representation, and other services. Through child-centered, trauma-informed, culturally and linguistically competent case management, these services ensure that each child has a safe and stable home placement where they can learn, grow, and thrive. The services also provide parental support to new caregivers and facilitate integration with local communities.

Legal representation is essential to guide children through the immigration process and to identify rights violations, such as exploitation and trafficking . The immigration legal process is complex. While we recognize not every child will be allowed to stay permanently in the U.S., children should not be deported because they did not have a lawyer to represent them in their immigration case.

Child advocates push decision-makers to prioritize each child’s best interests, including their safety and well-being.

Mental healthcare: Many unaccompanied children have experienced trauma and benefit from mental health support to heal from past experiences. Due in part to lack of funding, not all unaccompanied children receive evidence-based and trauma-informed mental healthcare that is culturally appropriate and in the child’s main language.

Congress is currently negotiating legislation to fund the federal government for the upcoming fiscal year. It is critical that Congress robustly funds post-release services, promptly-completed and culturally competent home studies, legal representation, mental health services, and child advocates to ensure the safety and well-being of unaccompanied children.

1. CALL YOUR 2 SENATORS AND 1 REPRESENTATIVE TODAY

On the right-hand side, click “Call Officials” to contact your 2 Senators and 1 Representative. Be sure to insert personalized information in the sample script provided.

Sample Script:

Good [morning/afternoon],

I am calling as a constituent of [representative/senator] from [city/town] and [a faith leader/refugee leader/community member]. I urge [him/her/them] to robustly fund post-release services, promptly-completed and culturally competent home studies, legal representation, mental health services, and child advocates so that all unaccompanied children have an opportunity to thrive in a safe and caring environment.

November is National Children’s Month, started to honor and recognize the importance of children and their well-being. As we celebrate the beauty of childhood and the resiliency of immigrant children, it is important for Congress to remember unaccompanied children – children who arrive in the U.S. without a parent or guardian. Congress can honor children this month by ensuring that every unaccompanied child has the resources and access to critical services to thrive and feel safe. I urge you to support funding for the following services through the Office of Refugee Resettlement’s Refugee and Entrant Assistance Account:

So, I urge [Representative/Senator] [name of representative or senator] to honor unaccompanied children by funding post-release services, home studies, legal representation, mental health services, child advocates, and local services that support unaccompanied children and their families and caregivers.

Thank you!

2. EMAIL YOUR 2 SENATORS AND 1 REPRESENTATIVE TODAY

On the right-hand side, click “Send Email” to contact your 2 Senators and 1 Representative. Be sure to insert personalized information in the sample email provided.

Sample Email to Congress:

My name is [insert name] and as your constituent from [city/town]. As [a faith leader/refugee leader/community member], I ask you to protect unaccompanied children who have fled poverty, violence, persecution and oppression by robustly funding post-release services, promptly-completed and culturally competent home studies, legal representation, mental health services, and child advocates so that all unaccompanied children have an opportunity to thrive in a safe and caring environment.

So, I urge you to honor unaccompanied children by supporting robust funding for post-release services, home studies, legal representation, mental health services, child advocates, and local services that support unaccompanied children and their families and caregivers.

Thank you!

3. AMPLIFY ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Share this message with political leaders on social media! On the right-hand side, click “Find Legislators” to tweet at your 2 Senators and 1 Representative.

Amplify this message on social media using the sample social posts below and these graphics.

Sample Social Media Posts:

[@legislator] This National Children’s Month, I’m calling on you to ensure the safety and well-being of unaccompanied kids by robustly funding post-release services, home studies, legal representation, mental health services, and child advocates. #NationalChildrensMonth

Each year thousands of unaccompanied kids seek refuge in the US-fleeing violent crime, gang violence, climate change & severe economic insecurity. [@legislator] this National Children’s Month, please provide the necessary resources to support these kids #NationalChildrensMonth

Each unaccompanied child has mental health, safety, education & legal needs that must be met. [@legislator] this National Children’s Month, you can ensure these kids have the resources they need to rebuild their lives & succeed by funding them. #NationalChildrensMonth

Additional Resources

Thank you for taking action, and please share this alert with your networks!