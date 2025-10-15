TAKE ACTION: Tell Your State Elected Officials to Stand with Refugees and Other Newcomers in the Wake of SNAP Cuts!

Right now, states across the country are preparing for widespread cuts to basic food assistance as a result of the so-called One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), with more than 22 million individuals and families at risk. Among those directly impacted by the bill’s historic cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) are recently-arrived refugees, asylees, and other humanitarian entrants who rely on the program to feed their families.

Some states have already begun to roll out the new eligibility restrictions, and many others are set to follow suit by November 1. But without federal guidance, confusion remains about which refugees and humanitarian entrants should be impacted by OBBBA’s changes to SNAP. By the letter of the law (see extensive analysis here), the restrictions should only apply to refugees and otherwise eligible humanitarian entrants who are not lawful permanent residents (green card holders). But certain states appear to be applying restrictions far more broadly than OBBBA requires, leaving many newcomers who should still qualify for SNAP unable to access the benefits for which they are eligible.

State governments are uniquely positioned to invest in programs and partnerships that prevent communities from going hungry. Washington and Minnesota are among multiple states with parallel state-funded food assistance programs that can cover assistance for refugees who are suddenly cut off. Other states are considering proactive steps – including via budget negotiations – to fill in the gaps left by federal cuts to food assistance for many of their most at-risk residents.

States and state legislatures have the power to ensure an accurate implementation of the new eligibility changes and to stand in solidarity with populations set to be cut off from basic food assistance.

Access to food is a basic human right.

We need our state and local leaders to proactively respond to the SNAP cuts set to impact our local communities. Take action to urge your state elected officials to take steps to ensure refugees and other newcomers can continue to put food on the table.

Sample email script: “My name is [insert your name] and as a constituent of [Legislator/Governor] from [City/Town] and [a faith leader/refugee leader/community member], I am writing to express concern about the impending cuts to federal food assistance for refugees and other newcomers in my community.

I am particularly concerned by reports that some states are – without clear federal guidance – moving forward proactively with SNAP restrictions and wrongfully cutting off some vulnerable populations via an overly broad interpretation of the changes. I urge you to take action by:

Ensure [STATE] is not wrongfully cutting off refugees, asylees, Afghan SIVs and other at-risk permanent residents from vital food assistance. See additional legal analysis: https://tinyurl.com/HR1SNAPAnalysis

Recognize the immense harm these restrictions are set to have on our community and work to fill the gaps via investments and legislation.

State governments are uniquely positioned to invest in programs and partnerships that prevent communities from going hungry. Many states are considering proactive steps – including via budget negotiations and state-funded SNAP programs – to fill in the gaps left by federal cuts to food assistance for many of their most at-risk residents.

In [STATE], we have a moral and legal responsibility to avoid falsely denying benefits to individuals who still qualify for food assistance and to proactively mitigate harm as families and communities who were previously eligible for SNAP lose access to life-sustaining support.

My community welcomes refugees. We must not let them be wrongfully cut off from basic assistance.

Thank you,

[YOUR NAME]