TAKE ACTION: Tell Your National and State Elected Leaders to Welcome People Seeking Protection and Safety

Over the past several months, Texas Governor Abbott, Arizona Governor Ducey, and Florida Governor DeSantis have transported immigrants and asylum seekers to cities from the southern border to communities in Washington, DC, New York City, Chicago, and Massachusetts. In response, we have seen an outpouring of local support from congregations and volunteers who are welcoming and providing aid to immigrants who are arriving in their towns.

Every person deserves an opportunity to feel safe. However, these governors cruelly misled and lied to asylum seekers about where they were going and why, largely failed to communicate with elected leaders in destination communities who then had limited time to prepare for welcoming arrivals, and wrongfully treated vulnerable people as political footballs. Instead of playing into these governors’ unjust and unethical actions that do not represent our nation’s values, our national, state and local leaders should equip our communities with the resources they need to ensure new arrivals have access to food, clothing, shelter, legal orientation, medical care, dignified transportation and other case management services.

People seeking asylum are individuals, children, and families fleeing danger and persecution and exercising their human and legal right to seek safety in the United States. These immoral and harmful actions were designed to advance an anti-immigrant, anti-refugee agenda and instill fear and hatred toward immigrants and asylum seekers. Now is a critical time to tell our elected leaders to put in place policies and programs that reflect the inherent dignity and value of the lives, stories, and futures of those seeking asylum.

Sample Script: “My name is [insert first and last name], and I’m your constituent from [city/town]. I am outraged at the actions taken by Texas Governor Abbott, Arizona Governor Ducey, and Florida Governor DeSantis to transport immigrants and asylum seekers to cities from the southern border to communities in Washington, DC, New York City, Chicago, and Massachusetts. Every person deserves an opportunity to feel safe. However, these governors cruelly misled and lied to asylum seekers about where they were going and why, largely failed to communicate with elected leaders in destination communities who then had limited time to prepare for welcoming arrivals, and wrongfully treated vulnerable people as political footballs.

People seeking asylum are individuals, children, and families fleeing danger and persecution and exercising their human and legal right to seek safety in the United States. I urge you to equip our communities with the resources they need to ensure new arrivals have access to food, clothing, shelter, legal orientation, medical care, dignified transportation and other case management services. Our brightest moments as a nation were when we served as a beacon of hope for people seeking freedom, safety, and protection from persecution. My community welcomes immigrants and people seeking asylum, and I urge you to do the same.”

People seeking asylum are individuals, children, and families fleeing danger and persecution. Now is a critical time for elected leaders to put in place policies & programs that reflect the inherent dignity of those seeking asylum. #WelcomeWithDignity

The recent actions of Governors DeSantis, Abbott, and Ducey treated vulnerable people as pawns in their political stunts. People seeking asylum deserve justice and a welcome that reflects the inherent dignity of their lives, stories, and futures. #WelcomeWithDignity

The political stunts used by Governors DeSantis, Abbott, and Ducey do not represent our nation’s values. All people seeking safety deserve to be welcomed with compassion and dignity. #WelcomeWithDignity

