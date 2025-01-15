TAKE ACTION: Tell Your Elected Leaders to Welcome Refugees and Safeguard Humanitarian Protection

As we prepare for President-elect Donald Trump to take office in January, it is more important than ever for all of our elected officials to hear that their communities welcome refugees. Refugee resettlement saves lives, encourages other countries to keep their doors open to people needing protection, and promotes regional stability and global security. We cannot turn our backs on the refugees and vulnerable populations whom we have pledged to welcome.

The U.S. resettlement program, our nation’s asylum system, and all forms of humanitarian protection must continue to serve as a cornerstone of U.S. global leadership. More than 120 million people have been displaced, forced from their homes, and are seeking safety around the world. As a nation, our actions must match the gravity of this global displacement crisis, live up to our long legacy of welcome, and uphold our values of generosity, hospitality, and compassion.

On the right-hand side find a tool to contact your two Senators and one Representative in support of welcome. Feel free to add to the message a personal story about the importance of refugees to you, your faith, your community, or your business. Let them know the specific ways that refugees benefit and are welcomed into your community, and why refugee protection is so important to you. Please spread the word and have everyone you know share this alert!

Sample Script: “I am a constituent from [CITY, STATE], and I urge you to welcome refugees and support the U.S. resettlement and humanitarian protection programs. Access to protection in the United States is a strong American legacy that ensures the most vulnerable have a safe place to call home. The U.S. resettlement and asylum programs, humanitarian parole, and other programs extend hospitality and offer a chance for refugees and newcomers to rebuild their lives in safety and dignity.

Congress has a critical role to play to safeguard our refugee and newcomer neighbors and to hold the administration accountable to robustly implement humanitarian programs. For example, statute mandates the administration to consult with Congress as part of the operations of the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP) and setting the annual refugee admissions goal. The USRAP, which received the broadest community welcome integrating newcomers in the past year, compared to the last three decades, continues to offer vital protection to the most vulnerable around the world.

Every day, more community members than ever before are volunteering with resettlement offices and newcomer service providers around the country to help our newest neighbors integrate and thrive. This is in addition to the support from former generals and admirals, faith leaders, business leaders, and state and local elected leaders from all fifty states.

As forced displacement continues to rise globally, there is an urgent need to demonstrate bold moral leadership to welcome and protect vulnerable populations looking for a safe place to call home. Our community welcomes refugees, and I urge you to reflect the best of our nation by supporting refugee resettlement and humanitarian protection in the United States.”

