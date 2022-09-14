Take Action: Tell President Biden and Congress to Welcome and Protect Unaccompanied Children

Now is the time for visionary action to restore and strengthen policies that protect and welcome vulnerable unaccompanied children fleeing persecution, trafficking, abuse and violence. In 2020 and 2021 more than 100,000 unaccompanied children have sought refuge in the United States. It is imperative that our elected leaders both help ensure unaccompanied children are extended the care and protection they deserve and implement measures to ensure they are not subjected to further harm once they reach the United States. Join us in urging Congress and the administration to affirm the need for and invest in a compassionate and humane immigration system that welcomes children, families, and all asylum seekers.

Sample Script: “I’m your constituent from [CITY/TOWN] and [as a person of faith / refugee / community member], I urge you to do everything in your power to ensure the safety and wellbeing of unaccompanied children and asylum seekers and ensure unaccompanied children are treated humanely while in government custody and upon reunification. Children and families coming to the border are seeking safety and a better life. It is imperative that Congress resources the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to provide unaccompanied children with child-centered and trauma-informed community-based residential care while they pursue reunification with family in the U.S. It is critical that ORR has sufficient resources to adequately assess the safety of each reunification to include pre-reunification home studies for the most vulnerable unaccompanied children, post reunification services to monitor the placement and the child’s wellbeing, enrollment in school and access to needed resources. My community says yes to welcoming children and families and all asylum seekers with compassion and dignity, and I urge you to do the same.”

