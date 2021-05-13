Take Action: Tell President Biden and Congress to Restore Asylum Protections and Welcome Asylum Seekers & Unaccompanied Children

Now is the time for visionary action to restore and strengthen asylum protections and policies that welcome asylum seekers and unaccompanied children. Following reports about an increase in asylum seekers, unaccompanied children, and migrants arriving to the U.S.-Mexico border, the administration’s data point to a slow month-long decline in arrivals of unaccompanied children. In addition, for more than a year, the U.S. government has misused public health authority to expel and block families, adults, and children seeking refuge at the southern border, referred to as “Title 42 expulsions,” in order to evade U.S. legal and moral obligations – allegedly for the purpose of mitigating COVID-19. Title 42 is a family separation policy and prevents refugees from requesting U.S. asylum at the border, particularly affecting Black asylum seekers and migrants.

The United States has the capacity to protect people seeking safety at our borders. The southern border region has always been a place of hope, welcome, and opportunity. Border communities know that the challenges they are experiencing at the border are NOT a crisis and are not new — they are the result of the hyper-militarization of the southern border over the last two decades that has criminalized, rather than humanized, immigrants. It is vital that the administration and Members of Congress hear Americans of conscience and all backgrounds demand the federal government restore our values, stop Title 42 expulsions, and ensure unaccompanied children are safe, housed, fed, and cared for.

"I'm your constituent from [CITY/TOWN] and [as a person of faith / refugee], I urge you to do everything in your power to welcome unaccompanied children and asylum seekers at the border, terminate Title 42 expulsions, and ensure unaccompanied children are safe, housed, fed, and cared for. Children and families coming to the border are not a "surge" — they are people in need seeking safety and a better life. Illegal, immoral, and unnecessary, the Title 42 expulsion policy has sparked a chorus of condemnation from public health experts, legal scholars, former government officials, and members of Congress. Title 42 is a family separation policy and continues to turn children and families away, as well as Mexican unaccompanied children, elevating the serious risk of kidnapping, physical violence, extortion, and other profound consequences. It is equally imperative that Congress resources the Office of Refugee Resettlement within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to provide unaccompanied children with community-based residential care, home studies, and post release services. Now is the time to say yes to welcoming children and families and all asylum seekers with compassion and dignity. My community welcomes people with dignity, and I urge you to do the same."

