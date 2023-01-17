TAKE ACTION: Tell Our National Leaders to Welcome People Seeking Protection and Reject Dangerous and Immoral Anti-Asylum Policies

On January 5, 2023, President Biden announced a series of changes to U.S. asylum and border policy with wide-ranging implications for people seeking safety and refuge in the United States. The Biden administration is wrongfully expanding its use of Title 42 to expel people seeking asylum from Cuba, Haiti, and Nicaragua and is harmfully continuing its expanded use of Title 42 against asylum seekers from Venezuela. Although this announced was coupled with a parole program for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans, it is very limited, is not the same as asylum and will leave those who use this program in legal limbo upon arrival in the United States, and is at the expense of vulnerable people who are now turned away without a basic screening for asylum or other protections. This news followed the Supreme Court’s decision to keep the Title 42 policy in place, as well as the reports the administration plans to resurrect Trump-era asylum bans and other anti-asylum policies.

President Biden needs to take steps toward fully restoring asylum protections and ending the Title 42 policy – not expand it. By expanding Title 42, the administration continues to erode the legal right to seek asylum and is violating our moral and legal obligations to welcome those seeking a safe place to call home. It is equally imperative that Congress hold the administration accountable to deliver on its promise to build a humane, welcoming, and just asylum system, to invest in community-based case management for asylum seekers, and to scale up access to the life-saving U.S. resettlement program.

Join us for a national call-in day on Wednesday, January 18th to tell Congress to reject proposals that block people fleeing persecution from permanent protection. Below is messaging guidance, a digital toolkit, and other resources to take action.

Contact Your 2 Senators and 1 Representative Today!

Sample Email/Script: “I’m your constituent from [city/town] and [a faith leader/refugee leader/community member]. I urge you to denounce the administration’s expansion of harmful and immoral Title 42 expulsions of vulnerable people seeking protection at the U.S. border and hold the administration accountable to build a humane, welcoming, and just asylum system, to invest in community-based case management for asylum seekers, and to scale up access to the life-saving U.S. resettlement program.

President Biden’s January 5th announcement – to wrongfully expand its use of Title 42 to expel people seeking asylum from Cuba, Haiti, and Nicaragua and continue its expanded use of Title 42 against asylum seekers from Venezuela – was coupled with a very limited parole program for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans that will leave those who use this program in legal limbo upon arrival in the United States. Everyone deserves a safe place to call home, and punitive, deterrence-based approaches to block migrants from seeking safety and protection in the United States should never be used. While new pathways to the United States are always welcome in the context of a restrictive U.S. immigration system, they should never be paired with enforcement measures that cut off asylum access at the border.

This news followed the Supreme Court’s December 2022 decision to keep the Title 42 policy in place, as well as the reports the administration plans to resurrect Trump-era asylum bans and other anti-asylum policies. Now is a critical time to reject any erosion of the legal right to seek asylum, violating our moral and legal obligations to welcome those seeking protection. Title 42 expulsions has further illuminated racial bias by disproportionately harming Black, Brown, and Indigenous asylum seekers. Human rights advocates have documented more than 10,000 violent attacks – including kidnappings, serious assaults, and deaths – against individuals who were expelled to or blocked in Mexico due to Title 42 since the beginning of the Biden administration.

The Biden administration embracing a failed and immoral policy like Title 42 – and potentially an asylum transit ban – that has no basis as a public health measure and rapidly expels people to danger, denying them their legal right to seek asylum, is appalling. My community welcomes all asylum seekers and I urge you to do the same. Thank you.”

Amplify on Social Media: Amplify this message on social media using the sample social posts below and these graphics. Additional Title 42 messaging is available here, and a social media toolkit is available here. Messaging guidance in response to the reports of an asylum transit ban is available here.

Title 42 violates our moral and legal obligations to welcome those in search of a safe place to call home. We must restore a working and just asylum system!

Title 42 expulsions:

➡️ violate U.S. and international law

➡️ have no basis as a public health measure

➡️ return people seeking asylum to grave human rights abuses

We must protect asylum seekers so they can find safety in the U.S.

We must continue to welcome children, families and ALL people seeking safety with compassion and dignity. The U.S. can and should restore its legacy of welcome and restore asylum protections.

The Biden transit ban would deny children and families fleeing persecution the right to seek protection at the border. @POTUS promised the American people that he would deliver solutions to keep families together, not condemn them to violence. #NoAsylumBan

