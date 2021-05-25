TAKE ACTION: Tell North Carolina Lawmakers to Support Refugee Integration

Background: Right now, the North Carolina General Assembly is considering an important proposal, called a Workforce Development Study for Refugees, HB 540, that would establish a workgroup to study the challenges refugees face in utilizing their professional credentials earned outside the United States and to facilitate their workforce development. This is an important pro-refugee proposal that would help strengthen refugee integration in North Carolina and help them continue to thrive.

Refugees are beloved members of our communities and vital to their prosperity. However, many refugees remain unable to fully contribute their talents to the workforce because of systemic barriers, including the lack of recognition of their international education and experience, outdated occupational and professional re-credentialing processes, and insufficient access to meaningful workforce development and adult education services. The underutilization of refugee talent has devastating effects on individuals, local communities, and North Carolina’s economy. As we recover and rebuild, the need to integrate talented refugees into the workforce is increasingly urgent.

This is a new exciting opportunity to ensure our state is supporting an inclusive economy and welcoming refugees – but we need you to take action and let policy makers know this is important. Tell your state lawmakers to support HB 530 and refugee integration.

