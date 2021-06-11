TAKE ACTION: Tell Congress to Honor Refugees on World Refugee Day on June 20th

As we approach World Refugee Day on June 20th, now is the time to make your voices heard to tell your Members of Congress to stand in solidarity with refugees and asylum seekers – and support refugee resettlement and asylum protections. In recognition of the sacrifice, resilience, and contributions of refugees – including the hundreds of thousands who have been working on the frontlines of pandemic response – tell your Members of Congress to invest in U.S. capacity to welcome. As we rebuild and strengthen the refugee resettlement program and work to restore asylum protections, it is vital we hold the administration and Congress accountable to re-establish U.S. moral leadership and welcome people fleeing violence and persecution.

Call Your Members of Congress Today!

Click “Call Me” or “Send Email” on the right to send an email or call your 2 Senators and 1 Representative.

Please make sure you personalize the text in brackets.

Sample Script: “I’m your constituent from [CITY/TOWN], and [as a person of faith/ as a person who cares about refugees/as a refugee], I urge you to commemorate World Refugee Day on June 20th. My community welcomes refugees, and I urge you to:

Tell the Biden administration to restore the U.S. refugee resettlement program by welcoming as many refugees as possible this fiscal year and rebuild the program to resettle 125,000 refugees in FY 2022;

Cosponsor the World Refugee Day resolution which will be introduced later this month; and

Support robust funding for the refugee resettlement program, community-based case management for asylum seekers, and humanitarian assistance at border shelters.”

Amplify on Social Media: Share this message with your Senators & Representatives on social media! Here are sample posts, below and you can find additional social posts highlighting the Refugee Matters Series in this toolkit. Stay tuned for a World Refugee Day social media toolkit with additional sample posts, graphics, and more.

It’s time to rebuild the U.S. resettlement program with our refugee neighbors in mind. @POTUS, we’re ready to reestablish our moral leadership by welcoming all people fleeing violence and persecution. #WorldRefugeeDay

ALERT: @Representative , our community is stronger #WithRefugees! We need to welcome our refugee neighbors and recognize their many contributions. The time to support resettlement and asylum protections is NOW!

June 20th is #WorldRefugeeDay! This year, the Biden Administration needs to restore the U.S. refugee resettlement program by welcoming as many refugees as possible and increasing the refugee cap to 125,000 in FY21.

State & Local Advocacy: Your state and local leaders need to hear the same message. Tell them that your community welcomes refugees. To contact your state and local officials, visit: contactingcongress.org/local and usa.gov/elected-officials. To tweet your state and local officials, click to find the twitter handles for your governor and state legislators.

Sample Ask for State & Local Officials: “Will you be a champion for refugee resettlement, oppose any and all anti-refugee proposals, and help us enact pro-refugee policies?”

Depending on your state and local context, you can ask state and local leaders to: Pass a refugees welcome resolution to commemorate World Refugee Day; Support workforce development opportunities for refugees, such as emergency licensing for internationally-trained medical professionals; and/or Provide local funding to support refugee community members and service providers.



Additional Resources:

