TAKE ACTION: Tell Congress to Ensure the Administration Protects Refugees and Sets a Bold Refugee Admissions Goal for FY 2024

Each September, the President sets a new admissions goal for the number of refugees to be resettled in the upcoming fiscal year (which begins October 1st) in the form of a Presidential Determination (PD). Before setting this goal, the administration is required to meaningfully consult with Congress to discuss its refugee admissions priorities and plans to strengthen and improve the U.S. resettlement program. That means that Congress and the administration will meet for consultations in the next few days.

As we face the greatest displacement crisis in history with more than 110 million people forced from their homes, including more than 35 million refugees, around half of whom are children, now is a critical time to hold our national leaders accountable to set and meet a robust refugee admissions goal for Fiscal Year 2024 that is in line with global need. It is equally imperative that Congress and the administration work together to create and invest in a more equitable, efficient, and resilient U.S. resettlement program.

All people deserve to live in safety, and with the growing refugee crises around the world, the United States can and should remain a leader in global humanitarian protection. Join us today in calling on Congress to ensure the administration sets a Presidential Determination of at least 135,000 and commits to rebuilding and expanding permanent protections in FY 2024.

CONTACT YOUR TWO SENATORS AND ONE REPRESENTATIVE TODAY!

On the right-hand side, you can send an email or receive a phone call that connects you to your Members of Congress.

Sample Script/Email: My name is [insert name], and as your constituent from [City/Town] and a [person of faith/refugee/member of my community], I urge you to support the rebuild of our nation’s refugee resettlement program and to hold the administration accountable to setting a robust admissions goal for fiscal year 2024. Specifically, I urge you to:

Hold the administration accountable for setting a refugee admissions goal of at least 135,000 – in line with global need – before September 30th. During this week’s required congressional consultations with Senate and House Judiciary Committee and Immigration Subcommittee leadership on the refugee admissions goal, I urge you to do everything in your power to see that the administration prioritizes an investment in an equitable, efficient, and resilient U.S. resettlement program.

Support robust funding for the U.S. refugee resettlement program during ongoing negotiations around the FY 2024 budget. I urge you to lift up our communities’ needs in welcoming refugees and the impact a government shutdown has on people’s lives as part of the ongoing appropriations negotiations. Congress must support key refugee accounts with additional funding for the Refugee and Entrant Assistance Account LHHS; the Migration and Refugee Assistance Account (SFOPS), the Emergency Migration and Refugee Assistance Account (SFOPS), the International Disaster Assistance Account (SFOPS), and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (DHS) More details about critical priorities for a Continuing Resolution are available here: https://bit.ly/RCUSAFY24CRPriorities .

Work with the administration to implement positive reforms that strengthen our capacity to welcome and expand permanent protections. Congress should encourage the administration to address domestic (and overseas) capacity constraints and lengthy overseas processing delays, ensure equity across nationalities – particularly vulnerable populations – and across third countries, and expand and build complementary pathways to permanent protection, such as the Welcome Corps private sponsorship effort.

With unprecedented and growing displacement around the world, Congress must recognize its role in supporting refugee resettlement, both through holding the administration accountable in oversight efforts and by providing needed funding to the U.S. resettlement program. Refugees make our community stronger, and I urge you to uphold our legacy of welcome. Thank you.”

Amplify on Social Media: Share this message with the Biden administration on social media! Here are some sample posts and graphics:

1. @POTUS, refugee resettlement strengthens our communities and is a boon for national security. I urge you to set a robust refugee admissions goal that is responsive to global need! #RefugeesWelcome.

2. @POTUS here are three ways to rebuild the refugee admissions program:

– Set the FY24 admissions goal at 135,000

– Implement reforms to address overseas delays, housing constraints

– Work with Congress to surge needed funding to refugee resettlement

3. With unprecedented and growing forced migration around the world, the need for a robust resettlement program is more pressing than ever. @POTUS, we must meet this moment and invest political will in refugee resettlement!

