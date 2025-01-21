Take Action: Tell Congress & the White House that you OPPOSE Trump’s Indefinite Refugee Ban and Executive Actions Targeting Newcomers

Upon taking office on January 20, President Trump signed a sweeping series of executive actions that reversed decades of precedent for welcome, going much further than he did in his first term to target programs supporting refugees and others who are fleeing persecution and violence.

The administration’s Day 1 actions included:

An indefinite ban on refugee resettlement, stranding tens of thousands of refugees who have gone through years of security screening and remain in danger overseas.

A total ban on access to asylum and other protections for anyone arriving at the border and authorizing and mobilizing the military to stop people seeking protection from entering the United States via the southern border.

An end to crucial humanitarian pathways like the Cuban, Haitian, Nicaraguan, and Venezuelan parole program.

An expansion of detention and deportation in the interior of the United States and an end to guidance preventing ICE actions in churches and schools.

A 90 day suspension of all foreign aid to displaced people overseas.

An attack on humanitarian organizations serving refugees and newcomers here in the United States.

These orders are gut-wrenching for so many community members waiting to welcome or reunite with loved ones who remain at risk abroad. They will deal immediate and significant harm to untold numbers of vulnerable families searching for a safe place to call home. And they lay the groundwork for future extreme actions that would facilitate mass deportations. These policies are rooted in militarization and fear and fail to recognize that welcoming refugees makes our country stronger, safer, and more prosperous.

It is critical that all our elected leaders hear our communities decry these cruel actions and advocate for refugees here in the U.S. and around the world.

CONTACT YOUR TWO SENATORS AND ONE REPRESENTATIVE TODAY!

On the right-hand side, you can send an email to your Members of Congress.

“My name is [insert name], and as your constituent from [City/Town] and a [person of faith/refugee/member of my community], I urge you and your office to stand with refugees and push back on President Trump’s actions that ban refugees, end vital humanitarian pathways and programs, and target immigrants. Congress has a vital role to play in preserving refugee and humanitarian protections and supporting displaced people’s ability to integrate and thrive in their new communities.

Specifically, I urge you to:

Call on the Trump administration to immediately rescind the refugee ban, as well as other executive orders that target our asylum-seeking and immigrant neighbors and the communities that welcome them. If the executive orders are not rescinded, Congress must exercise close oversight over their implementation. For example, I urge you to encourage the administration to clarify and expand exemptions to the refugee ban, including for family reunification cases, unaccompanied refugee minors, or other particularly urgent cases.

Support legislation and appropriations that uphold decades of precedent for welcoming newcomers – and oppose legislation that further codifies harm to immigrants. As legislative and funding negotiations continue, I urge you to stand with newcomers by joining pro-refugee, pro-immigrant legislation and oppose harmful policies that seek to codify the administration’s restrictions.



Publicly express your support for refugees and humanitarian protections. I urge you to be vocal in support for refugees and recognize and uplift the value refugees and newcomers bring to our community – including via press events, floor statements, and on social media.

A growing majority of Americans support welcoming refugees and newcomers. Refugees bring enormous economic and sociocultural benefits to the communities where they resettle; they are small business owners, tax contributors, and job creators. Our community welcomes refugees, and I encourage you to do so as well.”

CALL THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION AND TELL THEM YOU OPPOSE THESE ACTIONS!

You can reach the Trump administration directly by using the phone tool on the right-hand side or by calling 423-540-5105.

Sample script: “My name is [insert name] from [City/Town]. As a [person of faith/refugee/member of my community], I urge you to reconsider harmful and unpopular executive actions that ban refugee resettlement, end vital humanitarian pathways and programs, and target immigrants.

A growing majority of Americans support welcoming refugees and newcomers. Refugees bring enormous economic and sociocultural benefits to the communities where they resettle; they are small business owners, tax contributors, and job creators.

I urge you to rescind the following misguided and cruel executive actions:

“Realigning the United States Refugee Admissions Program”

“Guaranteeing the States Protection Against Invasion”

“Protecting the American People Against Invasion”

“Securing Our Borders”

“Reevaluating and realigning United States Foreign Aid”

And all other executive actions that seek to target and scapegoat immigrants and newcomers. My community stands with refugees – and I encourage your administration to do so as well.”

Suggested Social Media:

Suggested Tweets:

. @ POTUS Stop banning refugees. Resettlement demonstrates the best of our values #RefugeesWelcome

. @ POTUS Keep America welcoming. Refugee resettlement is a proud American legacy with bipartisan support #RefugeesWelcome.

. @ POTUS #Refugees are already the most vetted group to enter the U.S. #RefugeesWelcome



