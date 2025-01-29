TAKE ACTION: Tell Congress and the State Department to Resume Life-Saving Funds for Refugees and End Stop Work Orders

The Trump administration’s indefinite refugee ban, stop work orders, and failure to reimburse resettlement agencies in a timely manner have had a devastating impact on tens of thousands of refugee families in communities across the country and around the world.

The abrupt halt of life-saving funds on January 24 were initiated by “Stop Work Orders” pursuant to the Reevaluating and Realigning United States Foreign Aid executive order. The impact of these stop work orders range from support for victims of torture to HIV clinics to basic services for refugees who have just arrived and been resettled across the U.S. The stop work orders have also halted processing and relocations for many Afghan Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) recipients, individuals who have been determined to be at risk overseas due to their support for the U.S. military in Afghanistan. The halt in SIV processing and resettlement comes as Pakistan has announced plans to ramp up deportations of Afghans who have fled the Taliban.

The Trump administration’s funding freeze and refugee ban has stranded thousands of refugees and SIVs overseas, often in dangerous conditions without basic support. The actions have also placed refugees recently resettled across the U.S. – those who after years of waiting amid lengthy screening and vetting processes have finally found a safe place to call home – at risk of extreme economic insecurity and homelessness.

Read stories of those impacted here, and join us in urging members of Congress and the Secretary of State to stand up for the persecuted and restore funds.

It is critical that all our elected leaders hear our communities decry these cruel actions and advocate for refugees here in the U.S. and around the world.

Sample Email“My name is [insert name], and as your constituent from [City/Town] and a [person of faith/refugee/member of my community], I urge you and your office to stand with refugees and push back on the Trump administration’s actions to ban resettlement and issue stop work orders for critical aid programs. This is a once in a lifetime attack on humanitarian assistance, and amounts to an abdication of American leadership around the world. It is also having a harmful and costly impact on our community – as recently-arrived refugees have been cut off from the services they need to obtain self-sufficiency and thrive in their new homes.

Specifically, I urge you to:

Call for the State Department to resume all foreign aid and humanitarian programs and funding while the 90 day review continues. If the freeze continues, urge the State Department to swiftly clarify and expand waivers for humanitarian services to those in need – including refugees who have already been resettled across the U.S.

Urge the Trump administration and the State Department to immediately rescind executive orders banning refugee resettlement, halting vital humanitarian programs, and harming our asylum-seeking and immigrant neighbors. To the extent these orders remain in place, exercise your oversight authority to prevent further harm.

Publicly express your support for refugees and the bipartisan U.S. Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP). Recognize and uplift the impact of the stop work orders and reimbursement freeze on refugee resettlement services and programs in your community. Listen to and collect stories of your constituents who have been impacted.

A growing majority of Americans support welcoming refugees and newcomers. Refugees bring enormous economic and sociocultural benefits to the communities where they resettle; they are small business owners, tax contributors, and job creators. Our community welcomes refugees, and I encourage you to do so as well.”

Sample Script:

“My name is [insert name] from [City/Town]. As a [person of faith/refugee/member of my community], I urge you and your office to stand with refugees and push back on President Trump’s actions to ban refugee resettlement and freeze vital humanitarian aid and integration programs – including for recently resettled refugees. This is a once in a lifetime attack on humanitarian assistance, and amounts to an abdication of American leadership around the world. It is also having a harmful and costly impact on our community – as recently-arrived refugees have been cut off from the core services they need to obtain self-sufficiency and thrive in their new homes.

It is not unusual for a new administration to conduct a review of ongoing programs and to work with Congress on setting new priorities. However, halting almost all aid programs and services while such a review is underway is reckless and inhumane.

Refugee resettlement and humanitarian aid programs make America stronger, safer, and more prosperous. I am calling to urge you to publicly express your support for refugees and humanitarian protections — and call on President Trump to resume refugee resettlement and end the funding freeze on vital humanitarian aid programs.

My community stands with the most vulnerable – and I encourage you to do so as well!”

Sample Message: “I’m writing to Secretary Rubio to express concern and outrage over the State Department’s January 24 stop work orders that continue to hold up vital humanitarian aid – including for lifesaving programs overseas and for refugees who have already arrived in communities across the U.S.

It is not unusual for a new administration to conduct a review of ongoing programs and to work with Congress on setting new priorities. However, halting almost all aid programs and services while such a review is underway is reckless and inhumane.

I am urging the State Department to resume all foreign aid and humanitarian programs and funding while the 90 day review continues. If the freeze remains in place, it is imperative to swiftly clarify and expand waivers for humanitarian services to those in need – including refugees who have already been resettled.

Faith leaders, businesses, national security experts, state and local elected officials, and others agree: Refugee resettlement is directly aligned with U.S. interests. Welcoming refugees makes our country and my community stronger, safer, and more prosperous. I urge you to reconsider these harmful stop work orders, immediately resume aid programs, and recognize the value and importance of the refugee resettlement program.

Sincerely,

[Your Name]”

.@[legislator] Keep America Welcoming. Refugee resettlement is a proud American legacy with bipartisan support.

.@[legislator] Refugee resettlement makes our country stronger, safer, and more prosperous. From 2005 to 2019, refugees contributed a staggering $123.8 billion more than they cost.

@[legislator] Urge the Trump administration to rescind the refugee resettlement ban and other executive actions targeting humanitarian aid and harming our asylum seeking and immigrant neighbors. #RefugeesWelcome

@[legislator] Urge the Trump administration to support our community and unfreeze funds for refugee resettlement!

