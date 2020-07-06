TAKE ACTION: Protect Haitians at Risk Following Historic Discharge Petition

On March 27, for the first time ever, an immigration-related “discharge petition” successfully reached 218 signatures and is set to force a vote on the House floor.

The petition will compel a vote on H.R. 1689, a bipartisan bill that would require the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to designate Haiti for Temporary Protected Status (TPS). The vote is required to happen as soon as April 22. Should the bill pass into law, it would protect Haitians from deportation and allow them to remain eligible for work authorization through January 20, 2029.

The vote comes as the status of 350,000 Haitians in the U.S. remains in the balance. The Trump administration has attempted to terminate TPS for Haiti, and the Supreme Court is likely to rule on the issue in June or July.



You can make a difference. With the success of the discharge petition and TPS coming up for a vote as soon as this month, now is a vital time to encourage members of Congress to repudiate the administration’s approach and vote in favor of legislation requiring protections to continue. Use the tool below to contact your two Senators and one Representative

Background: Many Haitians have lived here for decades, relying on TPS for protection from deportation and work authorization. Now – amid a sweeping “de-documentation” campaign from the administration – they may be at risk. Meanwhile, Haiti is in an escalating humanitarian and security crisis. Violence has intensified, and the transitional government has expired with no succession plan in place.

Some communities are already bracing for the devastating impact of TPS ending. In Springfield, Ohio, community leaders have created safe havens for Haitians who may be impacted after a warning went out of planned ICE raids timed with the termination.

The termination is currently held up in the courts, with a district court citing racial animus displayed by the administration. The court cited President Trump:



Repeatedly referring to Haiti as a “shithole country.”

Suggesting Haitians “probably have AIDS.”

Stating Haitian immigration is “like a death wish for our country.”

Promoting the false conspiracy theory that Haitian immigrants “were eating the pets of people in Springfield, Ohio.”

Describing Haiti as “filthy, dirty, [and] disgusting.”

Stating, “Why is it we only take people from shithole countries, right? Why cannot we have some people from Norway, Sweden, just a few, let us have a few, from Denmark.”

The Supreme Court has agreed to take up the case in late April and will likely issue a ruling in late June or early July.



Sample email to legislators: My name is [insert name], and as your constituent from [City/Town] and a [person of faith/refugee/member of community], I urge you to stand up for Haitians in our community who are now at risk as the Trump administration fights in court to terminate their legal protections.

A bipartisan discharge petition has compelled a vote on H.R. 1689 on the House floor later this month. The bill would require DHS to designate Temporary Protected Status for Haiti through January 20, 2029.

Many Haitians have lived here for decades, relying on TPS for protections from deportation and work authorization. Now – amid a sweeping “de-documentation” campaign from the administration – they may be at risk. The administration has attempted to terminate TPS status, arguing conditions have improved in Haiti. But as the transitional government expires, the country has descended into a worsening humanitarian and security crisis. Per the UN, at least 90% of the capital city continues to be controlled by gangs. Earlier this year, the U.S. Embassy in Haiti issued yet another security alert, warning of increasing kidnappings in Port-Au-Prince.

Approximately 350,000 Haitians currently rely on TPS, including many who live in [STATE]. Deporting them into the violent and unstable conditions that Haiti is currently facing would be unconscionable. I urge you to:



Support and vote for H.R. 1689 and the extension of TPS for Haiti as it comes up before the House in late April. Support the legislation moving forward in the Senate.

Conduct oversight over the Trump administration’s de-documentation policies. From terminating TPS, stripping humanitarian parole protections, to “re-interviews” of settled refugee cases, the administration is forcing people who arrived through lawful humanitarian pathways out of status. I urge you to push back on these policies and press the administration for more information about its plans to target humanitarian entrants.

My community stands with Haitians, and I urge you to do the same.

Sincerely,

[Your name]

Sample Phone Text:

My name is [insert name], and as your constituent from [City/Town] and a [person of faith/refugee/member of community], I urge you to stand up for Haitians in our community who are now at risk as the Trump administration fights in court to terminate their legal protections.

A bipartisan discharge petition has compelled a vote on a bill that would require DHS to designate Temporary Protected Status for Haiti through January 20, 2029.

Many Haitians have lived here for decades, relying on TPS for protections from deportation and work authorization. Now – amid a sweeping “de-documentation” campaign from the administration – they may be at risk.



I urge you to:



Support and vote for H.R. 1689 and the extension of TPS for Haiti as it comes up before the House in late April.

Conduct oversight over the Trump administration’s de-documentation policies. From terminating TPS, stripping humanitarian parole protections, to “re-interviews” of settled refugee cases, the administration is forcing people who arrived through lawful humanitarian pathways out of status. I urge you to push back on these policies and press the administration for more information about its plans to target humanitarian entrants.

My community stands with Haitians, and I urge you to do so as well.

AMPLIFY ON SOCIAL MEDIA

See sample posts below.

.@[legislator] A bipartisan discharge petition is forcing a vote in the House to extend TPS for Haiti. I urge you to support this legislation and push back on Trump’s de-documentation policies.

.@[legislator] The U.S. has a moral responsibility to welcome those fleeing persecution and danger. I urge you to support H.R. 1689 and pass vital protections for Haitian TPS holders.

@[legislator] Many Haitians have lived here for decades, relying on TPS for protections from deportation and work authorization. Now – they are at risk. Stand with Haitians and support H.R. 1689 when it comes up for a vote on the floor.