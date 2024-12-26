TAKE ACTION NOW: Urge Virginia’s Elected Leaders to Protect Immigrant Communities

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin proposed to force localities in Virginia to cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The proposal would mandate local law enforcement to honor ICE detainer requests, even without judicial warrants, and penalize localities that adopt sanctuary policies by withholding critical state funding. Such provisions make communities less safe by undermining trust between immigrant communities and local law enforcement and placing undue burden on local police – forcing them to carry out federal immigration priorities and programs.The Governor’s proposal would succeed only in spreading fear, and xenophobia and, if approved by the legislature, would send a message that Virginia cares more about mass deportations than about community safety.

Virginia’s General Assembly should reject Youngkin’s budget proposal and instead prioritize policies that uplift all communities by ensuring access to affordable housing, quality education, and healthcare for every resident of the Commonwealth, including immigrants and refugees. By focusing on inclusive reforms, the state can foster economic vitality, strengthen community trust, and build a welcoming and vibrant Commonwealth. Instead of punitive immigration enforcement, it is critical that Virginia elected leaders stand against harmful anti-immigrant policies and protect the dignity of all Virginians.

Contact your State Delegate and Senator

On the right-hand side, click “Send Email” to contact your legislators and Governor Youngkin. Be sure to insert personalized information in the sample script brackets.

Sample Script: “My name is [Name], and I’m a constituent from [City]. I’m calling to urge [Delegate/Senator] to oppose Governor Youngkin’s harmful budget proposal mandating local jurisdictions cooperate with ICE and penalizing localities that adopt sanctuary policies. This plan erodes public trust in law enforcement and makes victims and witnesses of crimes less likely to step forward. It also would sap resources from public safety initiatives, and penalize localities for choosing what’s best for their communities. Instead, I urge [Delegate/Senator] to prioritize and support policies that strengthen all Virginia communities, including:

Inclusive housing reform like the Local Anti-Rent Gouging Act (HB 721) to protect families from predatory rent increases and the Statewide Zoning for Mission-Driven Housing (SB 233/HB 1124) to empower faith-based organizations to create affordable housing;

The ELL Inclusive Learning Assessment (SB 753) to ensure English learners have equitable access to education; and,

The Cover All Kids initiative, which will expand healthcare access for all children, regardless of immigration status, ensuring every child has the opportunity to thrive.

These measures address real challenges facing Virginia families, foster economic growth, and uphold the dignity of all residents, including immigrants and newcomers. Please oppose the Governor’s punitive immigration proposals and stand for policies that build a stronger and more inclusive Virginia. Thank you.”

Contact Governor Youngkin

Sample Script: “My name is [Name], and I’m a constituent from [City], and urge Governor Youngkin to withdraw his budget proposal targeting sanctuary jurisdictions. This plan erodes resources from public safety and penalizes localities for protecting their communities. Instead, Governor Youngkin should stand against harmful anti-immigrant policies and protect the dignity of all Virginians. Thank you.”

Other ways you can take action:

VA Refugee Advocacy Days: Register here by January 5, 2025 and join us for our annual Refugee Advocacy Day at the VA General Assembly in Richmond, on January 16! You can use this toolkit to uplift registration for VA Refugee Advocacy Day.

Faith Leaders and Faith Organizations: Review and sign onto this faith sign on letter opposing Governor Youngkin’s attack on sanctuary. Faith leaders should sign here by COB January 6, 2025. Faith organizations should sign here by COB January 6, 2025.

Amplify on Social Media: Use the sample social media posts below to amplify your message: