TAKE ACTION NOW: Urge the North Carolina Legislature to VOTE NO on HB10 – Require Sheriffs to Cooperate with ICE

Right now, the North Carolina General Assembly is considering a bill that would place undocumented North Carolinians at greater risk of surveillance, detention and deportation. HB 10 – Require Sheriffs to Cooperate with ICE would mandate that local law enforcement investigate the immigration status of every person brought to a North Carolina jail, regardless of whether or not they have been charged with a crime.

As currently written, the bill would require the administrators of jails and other carceral facilities in the state to investigate the immigration status of all people who come into custody and notify U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) of the presence of anyone in its custody whose immigration status is indeterminable. Should the bill pass, any individual in North Carolina who is subject to an ICE detainer and facing criminal charges of any kind risks being released into ICE custody by local law enforcement.

If passed, the bill would undermine immigrant communities’ sense of safety and trust within their communities. The proposal raises constitutional concerns, contains no provisions to protect immigrants who witness or become victims of violence, and would waste resources that would be better spent investing in the communities and institutions that make North Carolina strong.

After passing both the House and Senate with amendments, the legislature is likely to take a final vote on the bill next week.

Join us in taking action to urge members of the North Carolina General Assembly to side with immigrant communities and vote no on HB 10 – Require Sheriffs to Cooperate with ICE.

CONTACT YOUR NORTH CAROLINA STATE REPRESENTATIVE TODAY

On the right hand side, you can send an email to your state Representative

Sample Email: “My name is [insert name], and as your constituent from [City/Town] and a [person of faith/refugee/member of my community], I urge you to VOTE NO on HB 10 – Require Sheriffs to Cooperate with ICE when it returns to the House for consideration.

The bill increases surveillance of immigrant communities by requiring local law enforcement to investigate the immigration status of every person brought to a North Carolina jail, regardless of whether or not they have been charged with a crime. Should the bill pass, any individual in North Carolina who is subject to an ICE detainer and facing criminal charges of any kind risks being released into ICE custody by local law enforcement.

If passed, the bill would undermine immigrant communities’ sense of safety and trust within their communities. The proposal raises constitutional concerns and contains no provisions to protect witnesses and victims of violence, and would waste resources that would be better spent investing in the communities and institutions that make North Carolina strong.

Again, please heed the voices of immigrants in our community and across North Carolina by voting no on HB 10 – Require Sheriffs to Cooperate with ICE. Thank you for your work.”

AMPLIFY ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Share this message with your state legislators on social media – you can include these sample graphics in your post!

[@TwitterHandle] Mandating that local sheriffs investigate the immigration status of everyone in custody undermines our values of fairness and inclusivity wastes resources that could be better spent strengthening our communities. Take the side of justice and VOTE NO on HB 10!

Additional Resources: