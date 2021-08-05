Take Action Now: Urge Congress to Hold the Administration Accountable to Setting Refugee Admissions Goal of 125,000

As part of an annual process required by law, the Biden administration is considering how many refugees can be resettled to the United States in Fiscal Year 2022 (FY2022). The Biden administration previously publicly committed to set the refugee admission goal for FY2022 at 125,000. It is vital that we urge Congress to hold the administration accountable to fulfill this promise and rebuild the domestic and international infrastructure to strengthen the resettlement program. We must send a strong message to Congress and the administration that their constituents welcome refugees and want the United States to rebuild the U.S. resettlement program and set the FY2022 refugee admissions goal at 125,000.

By September 30th, the administration is required by U.S. law to consult with leaders of the House and Senate Judiciary Committees before setting next year’s refugee admissions goal. While these 8 Committee Members – listed below – are critical, all Senators and Representatives should hear from their constituents and express their support for refugees with Committee Members and the administration. Join us by contacting your Members of Congress to hold the administration accountable to meaningfully consulting with Congress about this year’s admissions level before September 30th and to expand the refugee resettlement program by setting the FY2022 admissions goal at 125,000, as promised.

Sample Script: “I’m your constituent from [CITY/TOWN], and I urge you to weigh in with the Biden administration to rebuild the U.S. refugee resettlement program by setting the refugee admissions goal at 125,000 refugees for Fiscal Year 2022 and to support robust funding for the refugee resettlement program. The administration is required by law to consult with Congress by September 30th before deciding the refugee admissions goal for next year. Our country can – and should – safely resettle more refugees and reunite more families. Refugees contribute greatly to America in ordinary times, and continued to show up for their new communities during the COVID-19 crisis, with many on the frontlines, including 176,000 serving as healthcare workers and 175,000 working in the food supply chain. Please do everything in your power to see that the administration meaningfully consults with Congress and honors its promise to set the FY22 refugee admissions goal at 125,000. My community welcomes refugees, and I urge you to reflect the best of our nation by supporting refugee resettlement.”

Sen. Durbin (D-IL), Chair, Senate Judiciary Committee: 202-224-2152 / @SenatorDurbin

Sen. Padilla (D-CA), Chair, Senate Immigration Subcommittee: 202-224-3553 / @AlexPadilla4CA

Sen. Grassley (R-IA), Ranking Member, Senate Judiciary Committee: 202-224-6020 / @ChuckGrassley

Senator Cornyn (R-TX), Ranking Member, Senate Immigration Subcommittee: 202-224-2934 / @JohnCornyn

Rep. Nadler (NY-10), Chair, House Judiciary Committee: 202-225-5635 / @RepJerryNadler

Rep. Lofgren (CA-19), Chair, House Immigration Subcommittee: 202-225-3072 / @RepZoeLofgren

Rep. Jordan (OH-04), Ranking Member, House Judiciary Committee: (202) 225-2676 / @Jim_Jordan

Rep. McClintock (CA-04), Ranking Member, House Immigration Subcommittee: 202-225-2511 / @RepMcClintock

*To find out if your Senator and/or Representative also sits on the Senate or House Judiciary Committee, go to www.judiciary.senate.gov/about/members and https://judiciary.house.gov/about/members.htm.

Your state and local leaders need to hear the same message. To contact your state and local officials, visit: contactingcongress.org/local and usa.gov/elected-officials. To tweet your state and local officials, click to find the twitter handles for your governor and state legislators.

