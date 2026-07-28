Take Action for Immigrants and Refugees During the 2026 August Recess

Each August, members of Congress go on “recess,” returning to their home states and districts. Members of both the House of Representatives and the Senate use these periods to engage with constituents, hold town halls and public events, and conduct in-district meetings. This August recess is particularly important as many members are campaigning for re-election. The 2026 August recess is scheduled for July 24-August 30 (House of Representatives) and August 10-September 11 (Senate).

Now is an especially crucial time for your lawmakers to hear your voice. The mid-term elections are coming up. The administration’s mass detention and deportation campaign continues to wreak havoc on American communities. An ongoing ban has left tens of thousands of refugees stranded in the pipeline overseas. Recent legislation has cut refugees and other humanitarian entrants off from federal food assistance, and Medicaid cuts are set set to take effect this fall.

There are so many ways to be a part of action this August. To learn how to find a town hall, schedule a meeting with your elected officials, and see a list of sample questions and policy asks, check out our CWS August Recess Advocacy Guide and Policy Asks. Below, easily contact your members of Congress to supplement any in-district advocacy!

Sample Email to Legislators:



My name is [insert name], and as your constituent from [City, State], I urge your office to stand up for immigrants and refugees. Specifically, I ask that your office:

Reverse changes from H.R. 1 that have cut newcomers in our community off from crucial federal food assistance and Medicaid. Many refugees and other humanitarian arrivals who fled persecution are for the first time categorically ineligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), and will soon be cut off from Medicaid with few exceptions. These programs are lifelines for newcomers to receive the basic support and healthcare they need after fleeing trauma, violence, and persecution.





Condemn DHS’s escalating campaign of enforcement, detention, and deportation, as well as its wholly unnecessary targeting of resettled refugees for “re-vetting.” Work to rescind the combined $210+ billion that Congress has appropriated through partisan budget reconciliation processes for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP). Oppose the allocation of any additional funding for immigration enforcement, and work to stop unlawful, indiscriminate arrests and re-vetting.

Speak out in support of those who remain stranded overseas because of the Trump administration’s refugee ban, and urge the administration to support a refugee admissions level this coming year that responds to global need. Call for an end to the refugee ban, the near-exclusive resettlement of white South Africans via “exceptions” to the ban, and the resumption of resettlement for all those stranded in the refugee pipeline.

Advance pro-immigrant and pro-refugee proposals. Support legislation like the Protecting Sensitive Locations Act ( H.R. 1061 / S. 455 ), as well as efforts to reinstate TPS for Haiti ( S. 4814 ) and Venezuela ( Discharge Petition No. 18 ).

My community stands with immigrants, and I urge you to do the same so that everyone in [STATE] can thrive.

Thank you,

[Name]

Sample Phone Script:



“My name is [Name], and as your constituent from [city, state] and a [person of faith/refugee/member of my community], I urge your office to stand up for refugees and immigrants.

Please work to reverse changes from H.R. 1 that have cut newcomers in our community off from crucial federal food assistance and Medicaid.

I also urge that you condemn and oppose DHS’s escalating campaign of immigration enforcement, detention, and deportation, as well as its wholly unnecessary targeting of resettled refugees for “re-vetting.”

Finally, I ask that you speak out in support of the refugee admissions program and urge the administration to resume resettlement of those stranded in the pipeline — including evacuated Afghans, Iranian religious minorities, and family reunification cases.

My community stands with refugees—and I urge you to do the same.

Thank you.”

Sample Social Media Posts:



@[legislator]: We are stronger with refugees. The time to save refugee resettlement is now! #DefendRefuge

@[legislator]: Keep America Welcoming. Our communities are stronger when we stand with our new neighbors. #RefugeesWelcome #ImmigrantsWelcome

@[legislator]: ICE is making our community less safe. We need legislative guardrails against lawless immigration enforcement.

Additional Resources: