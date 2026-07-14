TAKE ACTION: Demand Justice and Accountability After ICE Shootings

On July 7, Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, a Houston resident and father, was fatally shot by federal immigration agents in the city’s East End. Just days later, ICE fatally shot another man, Johan Sebastián, in Biddeford, Maine.

Federal immigration officials have shot and killed 11 people since the second Trump administration began. In 2026 alone, 21 people have died while detained in ICE immigration detention – a tragic record.

And in the six months since federal officers killed Renee Good and Alex Pretti, federal and state law enforcement have shown little movement in their investigations.

We need your help to demand justice and accountability.

Use our tool below to urge your two Senators and one Representative to demand independent investigations, no more dollars for ICE and Border Patrol, and real guardrails to rein in lawless immigration enforcement.

EMAIL YOUR MEMBERS OF CONGRESS

Sample Email:

My name is [insert name], and as your constituent from [City/Town] and a [person of faith/refugee/member of community], I am horrified by the lawless immigration enforcement operations taking place around the country and in our state. Parents are being taken in front of their children, asylum seekers are being deported without due process to countries they’ve never known, and unaccompanied children are being detained for months on end.

Our immigration system is operating with impunity and creating chaos. I am heartbroken by the recent fatal shootings of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo and Johan Sebastián. We cannot allow ICE and CBP to continue instilling fear and hurting our community members. Temporary promises to improve training or halt some enforcement practices are not enough.

I urge your office to:

Demand full, independent investigations into the deaths of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, Johan Sebastián, and all other immigration enforcement-related deaths, while pursuing transparency and accountability through the immediate release of all available evidence and the protection of all witnesses.

Vote NO on any appropriations bills that provide additional funding to ICE and Border Patrol.

Support efforts to revoke the $210 billion in unchecked, supplemental funding that ICE and Border Patrol have received in the last two years.

Demand an end to ICE and CBP enforcement operations until Congress codifies real guardrails, and cosponsor the Protecting Sensitive Locations Act ( S. 455 H.R. 1061 ), which codifies protections against immigration enforcement in houses of worship, schools, and hospitals.

Support the restoration of critical oversight bodies, like the Office of Civil Rights and Civil Liberties and the Immigration Detention Ombudsman.

End family detention and ensure dignity and improved conditions for detained immigrants.

Thank you.

Sincerely,

[Your Name]

CALL YOUR MEMBERS OF CONGRESS

Phone Script:

My name is [insert name], and as your constituent from [City/Town], I am horrified by the lawless immigration enforcement operations taking place around the country and in our state. I am heartbroken by the recent fatal shootings of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo and Johan Sebastián. We cannot allow ICE and CBP to continue instilling fear and hurting our community members.

I urge your office to:

Demand full, independent investigations into the deaths of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, Johan Sebastián, and all other immigration enforcement-related deaths.

Vote NO on any appropriations bills that provide additional funding to ICE and Border Patrol.

Demand that ICE and CBP no longer operate in our communities and cosponsor the Protecting Sensitive Locations Act, which codifies protections against immigration enforcement in houses of worship, schools, and hospitals.

Thank you.

AMPLIFY ON SOCIAL MEDIA

@[legislator] People are dying on our streets and in detention centers. Kids are detained for six months. Asylum seekers are being deported back to danger without due process. No more $ for ICE and CBP! #ICEout

@[legislator] Despite killing civilians and locking up children, ICE and CBP have $210 BILLION to spend on mass arrests and deportations without guardrails or oversight requirements. Hold them accountable by rejecting new $ and revoking these funds!

@[legislator] ICE and CBP must be held accountable for their actions. We must pass meaningful, legislative guardrails on ICE and CBP abuses. No more $ for ICE and CBP!