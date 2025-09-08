TAKE ACTION: Advocate for a refugee admissions goal that reflects humanitarian values and responds to global need

September is a critical month for advocacy in support of the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program and for all those who have been left stranded by the ongoing refugee ban.

The federal fiscal year is ending. Before October 1, the administration is required to consult with Congress and establish a new target for refugee admissions for the coming year. Already this month we’ve seen action in the Pacito v. Trump case challenging the ongoing refugee ban – and a further ruling compelling the administration to take further action to restore the resettlement program could come at any time.

Here’s where things stand:

Stranded overseas: The indefinite refugee and travel ban remain in place. Over a hundred thousand refugees who the U.S. government had conditionally approved for refugee status before Trump took office are now left waiting in limbo. More than 22,000 of these people were considered “ready for departure” and had completed all required medical checks and security screenings. More than 12,000 of that group had flights booked to the U.S. – many of whom had begun to move and sell belongings in preparation for their resettlement. All remain stranded overseas in increasingly dangerous conditions due to the administration’s ongoing refugee ban.

Targeted in their new homes: The passage of the administration’s “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” is set to cut off refugees and other humanitarian entrants from food assistance (SNAP), Medicaid, Medicare, CHIP, and premium tax credits under the Affordable Care Act. At the same time, many humanitarian arrivals have been swept up in an indiscriminate and draconian enforcement system. On July 17 ICE detained an Afghan interpreter in Connecticut at a routine immigration appointment. His detention is one of many examples of humanitarian arrivals who have been detained or deported.

Who is currently being resettled? The administration has continued to prioritize white South Africans for resettlement ahead of and instead of other refugees (including tens of thousands of others who have already been vetted and approved and remain stranded). The Afrikaners are entering through waivers to the refugee ban, as are a small number of Afghans and potentially others as required by the ongoing lawsuit.

Recent reports suggest the administration may be preparing to set a Presidential Determination (PD) on refugee admissions that continues to prioritize groups like white South Africans and continues to keep out most other refugees. Now is an urgent time to call on our elected leaders and urge support for the refugee resettlement program and ensure it protects the most at-risk refugees around the world.

Sample Email Script: “My name is [insert name], and as your constituent from [City/Town] and a [person of faith/refugee/member of my community], I urge you and your office to stand with refugees and encourage the Trump administration to fully restore the refugee resettlement program and resume admissions for the most at risk refugees around the world.

The ongoing, indefinite refugee ban has stranded over 100,000 refugees who have been conditionally approved for refugee status when the President took office waiting in limbo. Reports suggest the administration is preparing to set a Presidential Determination (PD) on refugee admissions that prioritizes groups like white South Africans ahead of and instead of other refugees who have been waiting for years in the pipeline – including many family reunification cases, refugees with significant medical conditions, and unaccompanied refugee minors who have been stranded in increasingly dangerous situations. This is immoral.

Under the Refugee Act of 1980 – which remains the law of the land – the Trump administration is required to meaningfully consult with Congress to set refugee admissions for the coming year by October 1. This month, I urge you to:

Call on the Trump administration to abide by recent court orders and immediately resume refugee resettlement – starting with those refugees who have already been approved to be resettled and have been stranded by the ongoing refugee and travel bans.

Stand with refugees and newcomers in upcoming congressional funding and legislative deliberations. Hold the administration accountable for abiding by congressional intent as expressed in statute and funding bills and reports. Support appropriations for key refugee accounts (such as the Refugee and Entrant Assistance account and the Migration and Refugee Assistance account) and support legislation like the Afghan Adjustment Act ( H.R. 4895 / S. 2679 ) and the Enduring Welcome Act ( H.R. 4995 ).



A growing majority of Americans support welcoming refugees and newcomers. Refugees bring enormous economic and sociocultural benefits to the communities where they resettle; they are small business owners, tax contributors, and job creators. Our community welcomes refugees, and I encourage you to do so as well.

Thank you,

[NAME]”



AMPLIFY ON SOCIAL MEDIA

@[legislator]: We are stronger with refugees. The time to save refugee resettlement is now! #DefendRefuge

@[legislator]: Keep America Welcoming. Our communities are stronger when we stand with our new neighbors. #RefugeesWelcome #ImmigrantsWelcome

@[legislator]: More than 300 bipartisan state & local elected officials are calling for the restart of the U.S. refugee resettlement program. Join them in telling @POTUS @SecRubio #NoRefugeeBan! defendrefuge.org

