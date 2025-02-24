Protect Immigrant Children: Tell Congress & the White House to Stop Deporting Unaccompanied Migrant Children

On February 23, Reuters reported that the Trump administration is directing immigration agents to track down and begin deporting unaccompanied migrant children. According to the ICE memo titled “Unaccompanied Alien Children Join Initiative Field Implementation,” the children will be served a notice to appear in immigration court or deported, if deportation orders were pending against them.

The lives of these immigrant children matter, and we stand at a pivotal moment to make a difference in their lives.

Contact your Members of Congress and President Trump TODAY to tell them to stop deporting unaccompanied migrant children. Ask them to keep children safe by funding essential services for them and their families in our communities instead.

Many unaccompanied children have asylum claims or can seek another form of protection from deportation back to the dangerous situations they fled, such as abuse, abandonment, neglect, or human trafficking. However, many of these children do not have access to immigration attorneys or full legal representation to uphold their due process rights, help them make their case before an immigration court, and to protect them from mistreatment or exploitation. Nearly half of all unaccompanied children represent themselves in Immigration Court and the impact is clear: immigration judges are 100 times more likely to grant relief to unaccompanied children with legal representation than to those without it.

It is cruel to deport children who survived targeted violence, abuse, persecution, and trafficking back to the dangerous situations they fled. There is a severe lack of legal representation for children, and it is especially cruel to deport children, some as young as 2 years old, who were forced to represent themselves in immigration court against a trained government attorney.

1. CALL YOUR 2 SENATORS AND 1 REPRESENTATIVE TODAY

Sample Script:

Good [morning/afternoon],

My name is [insert your name] and I am calling as a constituent of [Representative/Senator] from [City/Town] and [a faith leader/refugee leader/community member]. I urge you and your office to protect unaccompanied migrant children and push back on the Trump administration’s recently-reported efforts to deport unaccompanied migrant children.

Unaccompanied children, children under 18 years of age who arrive at the United States without a parent or legal guardian, are among the most vulnerable individuals who arrive at the U.S. border, many fleeing violent crime, gang violence and recruitment, and severe economic insecurity resulting in threats to their safety and well-being in their home countries.

Many unaccompanied children have active asylum claims or can seek another form of protection from deportation back to the dangerous situations they fled, such as abuse, abandonment, neglect, or human trafficking. However, these children are not guaranteed access to immigration attorneys or full legal representation to uphold their due process rights, help them make their case before an immigration court, and to protect them from mistreatment or exploitation. Nearly half of all unaccompanied children represent themselves in Immigration Court and the impact is clear: immigration judges are 100 times more likely to grant relief to unaccompanied children with legal representation than to those without it.

It is cruel to deport children who survived targeted violence, abuse, persecution, and trafficking back to the dangerous situations they fled. There is a severe lack of legal representation for children, and it is especially cruel to deport children, some as young as 2 years old, who were forced to represent themselves in immigration court against a trained government attorney.

Instead, I urge you and your office to keep unaccompanied children safe by funding and supporting essential services for unaccompanied children and their families in our communities.

Protecting children from harm, exploitation, and trafficking requires supporting them and their families with services in their community that help each child have a safe and stable home. I urge the [Senator/Representative] to robustly fund legal representation for all unaccompanied children, post-release services, home studies, mental health services, and child advocates so that all unaccompanied children have an opportunity to thrive in a safe and caring environment.

I urge [Representative/Senator] [name of representative or senator] to keep unaccompanied children safe by pushing back on the Trump administration’s efforts to deport them and by funding essential services for them and their families in our communities.

Thank you.

2. EMAIL YOUR 2 SENATORS AND 1 REPRESENTATIVE TODAY

Sample Email to Congress:

My name is [insert your name] and as your constituent from [City/Town]. As [a faith leader/refugee leader/community member], I urge you to protect unaccompanied immigrant children and push back on the Trump administration’s recently-reported efforts to deport unaccompanied migrant children.

Unaccompanied children, those under 18 years of age who arrive at the United States without a parent or legal guardian, are among the most vulnerable individuals who arrive at the U.S. border, many fleeing violent crime, gang violence and recruitment, and severe economic insecurity resulting in threats to their safety and well-being in their home countries.

Many unaccompanied children have asylum claims or can seek another form of protection from deportation back to the dangerous situations they fled, such as abuse, abandonment, neglect, or human trafficking. But these children are not guaranteed access to immigration attorneys or full legal representation to uphold their due process rights, help them make their case before an immigration court, and to protect them from mistreatment or exploitation. Nearly half of all unaccompanied children represent themselves in Immigration Court and the impact is clear: immigration judges are 100 times more likely to grant relief to unaccompanied children with legal representation than to those without it.

It is cruel to deport children who survived targeted violence, abuse, persecution, and trafficking back to the dangerous situations they fled. There is a severe lack of legal representation for children, and it is especially cruel to deport children, some as young as 2 years old, who were forced to represent themselves in immigration court against a trained government attorney.

The administration’s plans to deport children comes on the heels of a decision to rescind the stop work order that immediately froze government contracted funds for legal services for unaccompanied children. While the decision to restore this critical funding ensures vital protections for children can continue, the government must do more to preserve and expand legal representation, starting by renewing existing contracts when they come up at the end of the month.

Instead, I urge you and your office to keep unaccompanied children safe by funding essential services for unaccompanied children and their families in our communities.

Protecting children from harm, exploitation, and trafficking requires providing them and their families with services in their community that help each child have a safe and stable home. Amid ongoing appropriations negotiations, I urge your boss to support and robustly fund:

Home study and post-release services, which are the best way to ensure that each child is safe. Robustly-funded and promptly-implemented home studies and post-release services ensure that family reunifications are and remain safe and stable. Through child-centered, trauma-informed case management, post-release services provide each child with access to education, medical and mental healthcare, legal representation, and other services. The services also provide parental support to new caregivers and facilitate integration with local communities.

Legal service providers that guide children through the immigration process, help ensure a fair adjudication of their immigration cases , and can identify rights violations, such as exploitation and trafficking.

Child advocates who push decision-makers to prioritize each child’s best interests, including their safety and well-being.

I urge [Representative/Senator] [name of representative or senator] to keep unaccompanied children safe by pushing back on the Trump administration’s efforts to deport them and by funding essential services for them and their families in our communities.

Thank you.

3. AMPLIFY ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Amplify this message on social media using the sample social posts below.

Sample Social Media Posts:

[insert legislator social media handle]: Keep unaccompanied immigrant children safe! Push back on the Trump administration’s efforts to deport them. Instead support these kids by funding legal representation, post-release services & other essential services #ProtectUnaccompaniedChildren

The best place for unaccompanied children to recover from trauma & pursue their immigration case is with family in our communities. [insert legislator social media handle] push back on efforts to deport them. Ensure they’re promptly & safely reunited with their families #ProtectUnaccompaniedChildren

@realDonaldTrump Stop deporting unaccompanied migrant children! These children are fleeing violent crime, gang violence & severe economic insecurity & seeking refuge here. We can protect them by reuniting them with their families in our communities #ProtectUnaccompaniedChildren

@realDonaldTrump It is cruel to deport unaccompanied migrant children back to the dangerous situations they’re fleeing. We can keep them safe here by safely and promptly reuniting them with their families in our communities #ProtectUnaccompaniedChildren

Additional Resources:

Thank you for taking action, and please share this alert with your networks!