National Day of Advocacy on Monday, September 12th: Tell Congress to Invest in Community Wholeness, Cut Funding that Fuels Detention and Deportations

Right now, Congress is negotiating legislation that will fund the federal government on a short-term basis from October 1st through the midterm elections in November. Join us on Monday, September 12th for a National Day of Advocacy to tell Congress to reduce funding that fuels immigrant detention, deportations, and family separation, and instead chooses to invest in community wholeness.

Congress has continued passing budgets that systematically tear families and communities apart. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) have repeatedly demonstrated a clear record of abuse, impunity, and misuse of funds. Instead of providing excessive and immoral resources for inhumane treatment of immigrants and asylum seekers, the United States should put those resources into programs that expand our capacity to welcome immigrants with the dignity and respect everyone deserves.

Click “Send Email” or “Call Me” on the right to Contact Your 2 Senators and 1 Representative

You will be able to send an email or receive a phone call that connects you to your Members of Congress. Please make sure to insert your city/town in the highlighted portion.

Sample Email/Script: “I’m your constituent from [CITY/TOWN], and [as a faith leader/refugee leader], I am deeply disturbed by congressional investments in immigrant detention, deportation, and border militarization that separates families and harms our community members. As Congress considers funding for the federal government in its upcoming “continuing resolution,” I urge you to reduce funding that fuels immigrant detention, deportations, and family separation, and instead chooses to invest in community wholeness.

I call on you to:

Defend reductions to ICE detention levels without expanding its alternative surveillance programming. Cut funding for CBP’s mass border enforcement operations, including Border Patrol agents, invasive border surveillance technologies, and physical barriers. Reject any and all efforts to extend or codify the “Title 42” expulsions that violate our moral and legal obligations to welcome those fleeing violence and persecution.

Rather than prioritizing billions of taxpayer dollars towards detaining people seeking safety or a better life, Congress must invest in welcoming immigrants and helping all our communities access the services and support we need to thrive, like equitable access to health care and housing. All Members of Congress have a responsibility to invest in the resources that truly let all communities live in safety and dignity.

Thank you.”

Amplify on Social Media: After you connect with your 2 Senators and 1 Representative, amplify your message on social media using this National Day of Advocacy Digital Toolkit. For additional talking points, check out this messaging guide.

