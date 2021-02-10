IOWA TAKE ACTION: Urge Senator Grassley to Welcome Refugees

This week, the Biden administration will consult with Congress to discuss increasing the FY 2021 refugee admissions goal to the proposed 62,500. The need to rebuild and strengthen the U.S. resettlement program is vital to respond to the worst displacement crisis in history, advance U.S. national security interests, and serve as a global model for humanitarian protection.

Given Senator Grassley’s role in participating in the consultations, it is imperative that he hears loudly and clearly that his constituents welcome refugees and support rebuilding the resettlement program. The previous administration’s dismantling of refugee resettlement has had devastating consequences on refugees left in harm’s way, and on our communities who are ready to welcome.

It is critical that we show our communities are ready and eager to welcome refugees and live out our moral obligation to offer protection to those seeking persecution and violence.

Click “Call Me” or “Send Email” on the right to contact your Senator by phone or via email. For emails, please insert your City or Town in the brackets.

Sample Script: “I’m your constituent from [CITY/TOWN], and as a person of faith, I urge you to support and protect the refugee resettlement program. After the previous administration’s actions to deliberately dismantle the resettlement program, I welcome the Biden administration’s actions to rebuild and strengthen the program. I urge you to work with the administration to restore our nation’s role as a global humanitarian leader and increase refugee admissions to 62,500 for the remainder of this fiscal year.

Resettlement is a refugee’s last option for safety and fewer than 1% of refugees are ever resettled to a third country. During the worst displacement crisis in history, we have a moral and legal obligation to welcome refugees who are seeking safety and to build a new life in our communities.

Refugees contribute to this country in many ways in ordinary times, and have continued to show up for their new communities during the COVID-19 crisis. Many refugees are working on the frontlines, including 176,000 serving as healthcare workers and 175,000 working in the food supply chain. My community welcomes refugees, and I urge you to reflect the best of our nation by supporting refugee resettlement.”

Amplify on Social Media: Once you make your phone call or send your email, please amplify your message on social media. Here’s a sample post:

Senator @ChuckGrassley, It’s time to restore welcome in the United States! I support President Biden’s plan to increase this year’s refugee admissions number. As your constituent, I urge you to as well. #RefugeesWelcome [ click this to tweet]

Thank you for taking action, and please forward this alert to your networks!