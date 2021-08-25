Join us for a day of action to ask our congressional leaders to invest in climate action and creation justice.

We are joining people of faith from across the country for a national day of action to urge Congress to make climate-smart investments in our communities. Now is the time for a once-in-a-generation opportunity to invest boldly in climate change mitigation and resilience.

We are asking you to register to join us and other faithful climate advocates, like yourself, for a one-day virtual advocacy action.

Act for Creation. Act for Justice.

A National Faith Call-In Day for Congressional Climate Action

Friday, August 27

Register to participate virtually

As a participant you will receive:

A call and email script to contact your Members of Congress anytime on August 27th.

A toolkit to engage with your Members of Congress over social media.

An invitation to join us for the “Act for Creation, Act for Justice Launch Event” at 12pm ET on August 27th featuring prominent speakers and advocacy training.

This is the moment to act for Creation. This is the moment to act for Justice.